UFC 311 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Stream - Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano Faceoff

With the tumultuous morning weigh-ins now in the books, the UFC 311 ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs are set to go down tonight in Los Angeles, CA.
The event was originally supposed to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between defending champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, but a back injury unfortunately forced Tsarukyan out of the bout and Renato Moicano will now face Makhachev after he was previously scheduled to meet Beneil Dariush on the night's main card.
The second title fight at UFC 311 has thankfully remained intact, and Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili will look to defend his belt for the first time and defy the oddsmakers when he meets undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov.
Former champions Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill are also set to square off in the Octagon in a pivotal light heavyweight bout, and top heavyweights Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac will also clash on the main card after being bumped up from the event's prelims.
Middleweights Kevin Holland and Reinier de Ridder will open the PPV portion of the event, and the night’s featured prelim is a bantamweight bout between rising star Payton Talbott and longtime UFC veteran Raoni Barcelos.
The ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter faceoffs for UFC 311 are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano.
