UFC 311 Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 - Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

The UFC is in Los Angeles, CA this week for a stacked UFC 311 card featuring two title fights, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup as well as look at some of the best betting options available.
UFC 311 Full Fight Card Betting Odds
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
• Islam Makhachev (-340) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (+270)
• Merab Dvalishvili (+220) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-270)
• Jiří Procházka (+105) vs. Jamahal Hill (-125)
• Beneil Dariush (+136) vs. Renato Moicano (-162)
• Kevin Holland (+105) vs. Reinier de Ridder (-125)
• Bogdan Guskov (-360) vs. Billy Elekana (+285)
• Payton Talbott (-1050) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+675)
• Jailton Almeida (-455) vs. Serghei Spivac (+350)
• Zach Reese (+160) vs. Azamat Bekoev (-192)
• Grant Dawson (-245) vs. Diego Ferreira (+200)
• Karol Rosa (-258) vs. Ailin Perez (+210)
• Rinya Nakamura (-575) vs. Muin Gafurov (+425)
• Ricky Turcios (+205) vs. Benardo Sopaj (-250)
• Tagir Ulanbekov (-305) vs. Clayton Carpenter (+245)
UFC 311 Underdog Bets & Close Calls
Beneil Dariush to Defeat Renato Moicano (+136)
Moicano has been on a tear as of late and has turned himself into a bit of a star for the UFC with his performances and work on the microphone, but I think some fans are forgetting the incredible win streak Dariush put together that had him within striking distance of a title shot.
There are obviously concerns here for Dariush given that he’s very much in the latter stages of his career and coming off back-to-back knockouts, but after taking some time off I’m happy to pick a well-rounded veteran like him to score the minor upset against Moicano.
Jiří Procházka to Defeat Jamahal Hill (+105)
Probably the most highly-anticipated bout at UFC 311 outside of the two title fights, this matchup between former champions should hopefully produce fireworks for as long as it lasts.
I don’t think a win here would earn him the trilogy fight with Alex Pereira that he’s been talking about leading up to the event, but we’ve at least seen Procházka knock off another top contender in Aleksandar Rakić recently and I have slightly more faith in the 32-year-old’s (admittedly) unorthodox fighting style.
Merab Dvalishvili to Defeat Umar Nurmagomedov (+220)
I understand that he’s fighting an undefeated challenger with the last name Nurmagomedov, but from a betting value standpoint I can’t pass up more than two-to-one odds on a defending champion that’s currently on an 11-fight win streak dating back to 2018.
UFC 311 Prop Bets
Zach Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev Goes Under 1.5 Rounds (+145)
Both of these men are incredibly dangerous finishers, and Reese had never even gone past the first round as a pro prior to his most recent win against José Medina in August.
I think Bekoev’s extensive pro experience will help to mitigate any Octagon jitters in his UFC debut, and if these middleweights start swinging right from the opening bell then the fight likely won’t last very long.
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov to Be Won by Split or Majority Decision (+300)
I’ve already indicated that there’s upset-potential for Dvalishvili here, and while Nurmagomedov’s last win over Cory Sandhagen was impressive the Georgian is still the biggest challenge he’s faced thus far.
The fight should hopefully be a high-paced affair where each man gets to show off both their striking and grappling, and if things go the five-round distance the judges may be divided on who deserves to leave the cage with the bantamweight belt.
Arman Tsarukyan Over 1.5 Total Takedowns Landed (+130)
There’s not a ton that can be taken away from the first meeting between the two lightweights given that they met back in 2019, but even in his UFC debut Tsarukyan did manage to take Makhachev down once.
Both men have improved significantly from their first bout, and although Tsarukyan has a tall task in front of him to actually defeat the champion I do think he’s at least capable of scoring a couple of takedowns during the course of the fight.
