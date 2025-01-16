UFC 311 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream - Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan
We’re now just a couple days away from UFC 311, and that means the event’s pre-fight press conference is set to go down tonight (January 16) in Los Angeles, CA.
UFC 311 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The main event of UFC 311 is a lightweight title bout between defending champion Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, who came up short in his promotional debut against Makhachev in 2019 but has gone 9-1 since then and is currently riding a four-fight win streak.
Arman Tsarukyan Dubbed ‘Armenian Batman’ Ahead of UFC 311: ‘I Gotta Help More People'
The card’s co-main event will see the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov attempt to unseat Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalisvhili after the Georgian took the division’s title from Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 in September.
Former light heavyweight champions Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill are also set to square off after #10-ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano tries to extend his current winning streak against #9-ranked Beneil Dariush, and the main card action will kick off with a middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and former ONE Championship star Reinier de Ridder.
The UFC 311 prelims also boast important bouts like Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac as well as some rising stars such as Payton Talbott, but it’s the Pay-Per-View matchups that will take center stage tonight with all 12 of the main card fighters set to attend the event’s pre-fight press conference.
UFC 311 Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 Preview – Best Fights & Fighters to Watch
The UFC 311 pre-fight press conference is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch all of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for UFC 311 weigh-in coverage as well as staff predictions for every main card matchup, and on Saturday night we’ll be bringing you live results and highlights from all the action at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.
More UFC & MMA News
• BKFC Expresses Interest in Ex-UFC Champ Holly Holm: ‘She Is Still Very Capable'
• Ex-Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury Announces Retirement - "It's Been a Blast"
• UFC Next? Matchmaker Mick Maynard Watches 3 New Champions Get Crowned at Fury FC 100
• PFL Drops Update on How to Watch Road to Dubai Champions Series in United States
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.