UFC 312 du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 post-fight press conference live stream
Following the conclusion of UFC 312, the event's post-fight press conference is set to go down in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
UFC 312 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
UFC 312 was headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, which saw "Stillknocks" bloody the former champion en route to a unanimous decision victory.
UFC 312 live results & highlights for Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
Promotional gold was also on the line in the co-main event, where Weili Zhang defended her strawweight title for the third time with an incredibly dominant performance against the formerly-undefeated Tatiana Suarez.
The UFC 312 main card also saw Tallison Teixeira introduce himself to UFC fans when he stopped Justin Tafa in just 35 seconds, which followed an action-packed light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute and Rodolfo Bellato as well as the PPV curtain-jerker where Jake Matthews took a unanimous decision over Francisco Prado.
The event's prelims also featured some entertaining bouts and impressive finishes from Gabriel Santos and Quillan Salkilld, and while UFC 312 was a decision-heavy affair there were still plenty of highlights for fans to discuss in the card's aftermath.
'The Joker' bounces back from massive upset, outboxes Bruna Brasil at UFC 312
You can check out a live stream of the UFC 312 press conference below.
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC star Dustin Poirier sends threat to Conor McGregor, ‘Fight to the death’
• Former Bellator MMA prodigy enters free agency amid interest from UFC
• Ilia Topuria's brother Aleksandre impresses with debut victory at UFC 312
• Daniel Cormier revokes Jon Jones' status as UFC Goat due to ‘dirty s***'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.