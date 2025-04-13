Ex-UFC champion spoils debut of Bellator legend on UFC 314 main card
Former two-division Bellator Champion Patricio Pitbull finally stepped into the Octagon for the first time to face Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314.
Long-considered to be one of the top fighters competing outside of the UFC, Pitbull inked a deal with the promotion shortly after he was granted a release from his contract with the PFL.
The 37-year-old was immediately thrown into the deep end of the featherweight division against Rodriguez, who claimed the interim UFC featherweight belt in 2023 before suffering back-to-back losses against then-Champion Alexander Volkanovski and two-time title challenger Brian Ortega.
Rodriguez Gives Pitbull A Rude Welcome To The UFC
The UFC 314 main card opened with a first-round knockout from Dominick Reyes before Jean Silva choked Bryce Mitchell unconscious during their featherweight bout, and those highlight-reel results gave Rodriguez and Pitbull a tough act to follow when they entered the cage.
Rodriguez spent the better part of the opening round peppering the former Bellator star with kicks, and while Pitbull was at a clear reach disadvantage the Brazilian found more success during the final minute when he caught a kick and brought his opponent to the canvas.
The UFC 314 commentary team weren't very complimentary of Pitbull's striking output in the opening round, but the 37-year-old started to find much more success in the second frame as he tried countering Rodriguez with big punching combinations.
The Bellator legend briefly landed another takedown but was unable to keep Rodriguez down for long, and another attempt late in the second round saw the former interim UFC champion reverse Pitbull and put him on his back just before the bell.
Pitbull began fighting with considerably more urgency after the early part of the final round, but a counter shot from Rodriguez put the Brazilian on his back and allowed "El Pantera" to land some brutal ground and pound before he was forced to fight off an armbar attempt.
A brief heel hook battle ensued before the two men returned to their feet, and after three hard-fought rounds it was Rodriguez who got his hand raised via unanimous decision.
