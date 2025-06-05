UFC 316 pre-fight press conference free live stream for Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2
We’re now just a couple of days away from UFC 316, and tonight (June 5) the event’s pre-fight press conference will take place in Newark, NJ.
The card’s main event will see Sean O’Malley attempt to reclaim the UFC men’s bantamweight belt when he faces Merab Dvalishvili in a rematch of their UFC 306 meeting, and in the co-main event Julianna Peña kicks off her second stint with the women’s bantamweight belt against Kayla Harrison.
The UFC 316 main card also features Kelvin Gastelum taking on Joe Pyfer and Patchy Mix’s promotional debut opposite Mario Bautista, and the PPV action kicks off with a welterweight bout between Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland.
UFC 316 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The top two fights (and particularly the main event) are understandably drawing most of the fan attention ahead of UFC 316, and the debut of former Bellator Champion Mix is perhaps the biggest non-title storyline heading into the weekend.
The prelims for UFC 316 also feature plenty of pivotal matchups, including a battle between top heavyweights Serghei Spivac and Waldo-Cortes Acosta as well as the featured prelim between flyweight contenders Bruno Silva and Joshua Van.
The four fighters competing at the top of UFC 316 have all exchanged plenty of words during the lead up to the event, and you can check out a live stream of the event’s pre-fight press conference below when it kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for UFC 316 weigh-in coverage as well as main and preliminary card predictions, and on Saturday night we’ll be bringing you live results and highlights from all the action.
