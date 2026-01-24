UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett Start Time, Odds, Step-By-Step How to Watch Free (P+)

The UFC is back from its six-week hiatus to begin the 2026 43-event schedule. While it may seem like the UFC is picking up where it left off from this past year, things are drastically different for the promotion regarding the accessibility of the events.

UFC 324, headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, is the promotion's first event during a brand-new TV era that will change how the UFC is consumed over the next seven years. Gone are the days of tuning into channel 801 on inDEMAND pay-per-view or channel 123 on DirecTV, much less ESPN+ from January 2019 to December 2025. All of it is ancient history.

Instead, enter Paramount+, a widely-popular streaming service carrying hit television shows, soccer, the NFL, college basketball and now, the UFC and boxing. For $8.99 a month (Essential) or $13.99 a month (Premium without ads), MMA and boxing fans can watch every fight without paying an extra fee of $85 a month on top of a regular subscription.

Instead of pay-per-view in the United States, every monthly marquee UFC event is now called a "Numbered Event" with Fight Nights staying put to fill in the weekly gaps throughout the year.

How To Easily Watch UFC 324

After signing up for a subscription, accessing Gaethje vs. Pimblett in its entirety is easier than ever. Toggling over to the "Sports" category on the left panel, then "UFC" will give the user essentially infinite freedom to browse the sections as they see fit. At the bottom will be where the UFC events live, beginning with a stream for the prelims and another for the main card.

The fights can be seen here, with the streams automatically starting at their scheduled hour.

The UFC is also making some small adjustments to its event start times, which will continuously be reflected in the bout orders on a weekly basis.

Check out the card below, with betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 324 Card + Odds

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Michael Chandler (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Justin Gaethje (+195) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-238), UFC interim lightweight title

Justin Gaethje (+195) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-238), UFC interim lightweight title Co-Main Event: Sean O’Malley (-205) vs. Song Yadong (+270), bantamweight

Sean O’Malley (-205) vs. Song Yadong (+270), bantamweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-340) vs. Derrick Lewis (+270), heavyweight

Natalia Silva (-355) vs. Rose Namajunas (+280), flyweight

Arnold Allen (+200) vs. Jean Silva (-245), featherweight

Prelims and Late Prelims card (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim : Umar Nurmagomedov (-1450( vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+850), catchweight (138.5 pounds)

: Umar Nurmagomedov (-1450( vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+850), catchweight (138.5 pounds) Ateba Gautier (-950) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (+625), middleweight

Nikita Krylov (+120) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (-142), light heavyweight

Alex Perez (+145) vs. Charles Johnson (-175), catchweight (128.5 pounds)

Michael Johnson (-112) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-108), lightweight

Josh Hokit (-238) vs. Denzel Freeman (+195), heavyweight

Adam Fugitt (-485) vs. Ty Miller (+320), welterweight

