UFC 325 MMA KO Staff Predictions: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 Main Card Picks

The wait for UFC 325 is nearly over, and the MMA Knockout staff have made their picks for all five fights on the event’s main card.

The main event is a rematch between UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Volkanovski won the division’s title for the second time at UFC 314 when he took a unanimous decision over Lopes, who rebounded from the loss with an impressive stoppage against Jean Silva in the main event of last year’s Noche UFC.

The main card is rounded out by Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy, Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira, and Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 Predictions

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) shake hands with Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Drew Beaupré: Given how stacked the featherweight division is, it’s a shame that the UFC opted to book this rematch so soon after their initial meeting. There’s always the chance that Lopes might be able to catch an aging Volkanovski with something big, but it’s hard to pick against “The Great” based on his performance in their previous fight last April (Pick: Volkanovski)

Zain Bando: Alexander Volkanovski keeps his featherweight title by managing the distance well and avoiding the wild fight where Diego Lopes excels. The champion’s strong stamina and skill will likely frustrate Lopes. He will end up swinging at nothing, while Volkanovski attacks him from a distance. Although Lopes can end the fight quickly, Volkanovski’s experience in defeating the former title challenger less than a year ago will pay dividends. Volkanovski by decision is the safe pick here. (Pick: Volkanovski)

Verdict: Unanimous for Volkanovski

READ MORE: Fighter Pulled from UFC 325 Fight After Cheating Scale During Weigh-Ins

Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Predictions

Jalin Turner (red gloves) fights Dan Hooker (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Drew: I’m surprised to see Hooker lined as such a significant underdog here given that he was on a three-fight win streak prior to his most recent outing against Arman Tsarukyan. The politics around the UFC's lightweight title picture aside, there’s no shame in losing to the best fighter in the division outside of Ilia Topuria. I expect that Hooker will remind everyone why he’s such a fan favorite and significantly test Saint-Denis’ vaunted durability in what should be a violent affair. (Pick: Hooker)

Zain: Dan Hooker overcomes the early grappling assault from Benoit Saint-Denis and takes the fight into deep waters, where his striking skill shines. The "Hangman" uses his knees to punish Saint-Denis' aggressive takedown attempts, gradually tiring the Frenchman out. As the fight goes on, Hooker’s jab and body shots rack up damage, allowing him to land more hits on a fading Saint-Denis in the later stages of the fight. A tough decision win here solidifies Hooker's comeback in the lightweight division. (Pick: Hooker)

Verdict: Unanimous for Hooker

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy Predictions

Benoit Saint-Denis (red gloves) fights Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Drew: It would obviously be a shock to see Fiziev take Ruffy down and submit him, but the Brazilian’s first UFC loss against Benoit Saint-Denis certainly changed some fan's expectations about how far he can climb in the lightweight division. Even though “One Shot” will carry a height and reach advantage into this matchup and is a talented striker in his own right, I have a hard time picking against Fiziev in a fight that seems like it will be contested entirely on the feet.

(Pick: Fiziev)

Zain: Mauricio Ruffy’s ability to create threats from all angles makes Fiziev hesitant, letting the Brazilian land more significant shots throughout the fight and nearly finishing Fiziev. This win marks a key moment in the division, elevating Ruffy into the top tier of the 155-pound class. (Pick: Ruffy)

Verdict: Split 1-1

Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira Predictions

Tai Tuivasa bleeds during his fight with Alexander Volkov (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Drew: There’s obviously no guarantee that Tuivasa would get cut with a sixth-straight loss given his popularity and how barren the heavyweight division is, but this does feel like do-or-die situation for a fighter that stopped five opponents in a row during his best run with the UFC. I’m not at all sold on Teixeira, but it doesn’t feel like this matchup was booked with the intention of getting Tuivasa back into the win column. (Pick: Teixeira)

Zain: The long reach of Brazil’s Tallison Teixeira makes it hard for Tai Tuivasa to compete, as Teixeira counters a reckless entry with a heavy strike. "Bam Bam" doesn’t get a chance to launch his offense before he hits the canvas in the first exchange. A knockout victory for Teixeira in Round 1 marks the rise of a dangerous new contender in the heavyweight division. (Pick: Teixeira)

Verdict: Unanimous for Teixeira

READ MORE: UFC Hall of Famer Reveals Opponent for UFC 327 Fight After Postponing Retirement

Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey Predictions

Quillan Salkilld (red gloves) fights Yanal Ashmouz (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Drew: I understand that Salkilld is coming off an incredible knockout-win, but there’s no reason for him to be lined as such a massive favorite against an underrated veteran in Mullarkey. While I do think there’s definitely some value on the 31-year-old as a betting underdog, the majority of his losses have admittedly come via knockout. (Pick: Salkilld)

Zain: Veteran experience makes the difference as Jamie Mullarkey ends the hype surrounding prospect Quillan Salkilld with a dominant decision win, despite the fight primarily remaining on the feet. It's a sleeper for a performance bonus, too. (Pick: Mullarkey)

Verdict: Split 1-1

Be sure to check back on our homepage for predictions for the UFC 325 preliminary card, as well as live coverage of the event on fight night.

More MMA Knockout News

• Ex-UFC Champion Sidelined by Eye Surgery, Reveals Return Timeline after UFC 324 Fight

• Top-Ranked UFC Fighter Gets 9-Month Suspension for Drug Test That Scrapped Last Fight

• Should the UFC Snub Injured Ex-UFC Champion for This Title Fight Grudge Match?

• Two Massive UFC Title Fights Lined Up After First UFC Rankings Update of 2026

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.