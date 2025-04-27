MMA Knockout

UFC main card fighter flattens opponent’s nose and scores faceplant KO

The knockouts keep coming at UFC Kansas City.

Kansas City's prelims were highlighted by a one-and-done shot from Malcolm Wellmaker, and they continue to roll on into the main card.

Fight fans are eating well this weekend following the fight of the year contender between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.

Randy Brown flattens Nicolas Dalby's nose before separating him from consciousness

Welterweight Randy 'Rude Boy' Brown squared off against Nicolas Dalby on the night's main card.

Blood poured early and heavily when a brushing hook from Brown pushed Dalby's nose across his face. Known for his cardio, Dalby pushed through the pain and managed to knock Brown down to secure the round.

Brown stepped up the aggression in the second round, hurting Dalby and pushing him against the cage. In an attempt to recreate his success from round one, Dalby pressured Brown and entered a firefight, which he sorely lost.

A long right hook found its mark, and Dalby - who had never been finished in thirty pro fights - crumpled to the ground. The fight was over.

In his post-fight interview, Brown eyed a welterweight ranking, perhaps he will get that wish in the next update.

