UFC Veteran Stuns UFC 329 With Buzzer-Beater KO

UFC 329 was always designed to be a must-see card.

After a five-year absence, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is back in the Octagon in a rematch with 34-year-old rival Max Holloway, drawing in casual fans who only tune into the UFC when the sport's biggest superstar makes the walk.

In a matter of hours, McGregor, 37, will.

King Green Sends UFC Fans Into Frenzy

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; King Green (red gloves) fights Jeremy Stephens (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But before those casual viewers could even settle in for the headliner, 39-year-old veteran King Green kept the finishing momentum rolling to begin the main card and authored one of the most spectacular buzzer-beater comebacks in UFC history.

In the unforgiving theater of MMA, particularly in the UFC, a single second can feel like an eternity.

For Green, that final tick of the clock in the opening round against 31-year-old finisher Terrance McKinney wasn't just an eternity; it was the exact window he needed to pull off a miracle on the sport's most visible stage.

McKinney, notorious for his well-rounded, explosive style, appeared to have the narrative completely written. He had successfully taken Green’s back late in the frame. With his hooks secured and the clock rapidly bleeding out, the expected outcome was clear: ride out the round, bank a dominant 10-9 on the scorecards, and force Green to regroup on the stool.

KING GREEN STOPS TERRANCE MCKINNEY IN ROUND 1



AT THE BUZZER 🤯 #UFC329pic.twitter.com/5U9ZNiIyss — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 12, 2026

But Green operated entirely on veteran instinct. With mere seconds remaining before the horn, he made a sudden, violent gamble that sent the Las Vegas crowd into a frenzy.

Exploding from the heavily-compromised position of being on the wrong end of back mount, Green miraculously shed the back control and scrambled to his feet. Rather than circle away to safely survive the round, he planted his feet and bit down on his mouthpiece.

With the ten-second clapper echoing through the arena, Green unleashed an improvisational sequence of pure violence.

King Green Claims He Was Getting 'Warmed Up'

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; King Green (red gloves) reacts during the fight against Jeremy Stephens (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A blistering left hand instantly found its home on McKinney’s chin. Before McKinney could regain his defensive posture, Green followed it up with two consecutive, lightning-fast front kicks straight up the middle. He then dug a brutal, fight-ending body shot deep into McKinney’s ribs, folding him in half.

The referee lunged in just as the horn blared, waving the fight off at exactly the 4:59 mark of Round 1.

On a night perfect for casual fans tuning in to witness a superstar's return, King Green delivered a masterclass in grit, ensuring his walk-off knockout will be forever etched into the lore of an already historic event.