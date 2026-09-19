UFC 331: Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC 331 goes down today (September 19) at Crypto.com Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

UFC 311 Fight Card Odds

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Joshua Van (-142) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+120)

Arman Tsarukyan (-310) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (+250)

Patricio Pitbull (+220) vs. Doo Ho Choi (-270)

Gable Steveson (-2400) vs. Sean Sharaf (+1200)

Iwo Baraniewski (-245) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+200)

Charles Jourdain (-205) vs. Marlon Vera (+170)

Tai Tuivasa (+410) vs. Robelis Despaigne (-550)

Michael Aswell Jr. (+170) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (-205)

Ryan Gandra (-550) vs. Ozzy Diaz (+410)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-185) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+154)

Casey O’Neill (-225) vs. Eduarda Moura (+185)

Giga Chikadze (+320) vs. Joanderson Brito (-410)

UFC 331 Underdog Bets

Brunno Ferreira to Defeat Edmen Shahbazyan (+154)

Marvin Vettori (red gloves) fights Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of these men are capable of ending things via knockout, but Ferreira also has the ability to finish the fight on the ground if he’s able to bring Shahbazyan down and keep him from operating in his preferred area.

Marlon Vera to Defeat Charles Jourdain (+170)

Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights Aiemann Zahabi (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vera hasn’t looked good during his current four-fight losing streak, but the desire to avoid a fifth-straight loss should encourage “Chito” to finally fight with a bit more urgency and also remind fans that he’s one of the harder hitters in the UFC bantamweight division.

UFC 331 Prop Bets

Ryan Gandra to Defeat Ozzy Diaz via KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (-125)

Ryan Gandra during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This fight was booked with the goal of producing another big finsh for Gandra’s highlight reel, and Diaz was also just knocked out in his previous outing against Ateba Gautier in May.

Casey O’Neill to Defeat Eduarda Moura via Decision (+100)

Casey O'Neill (red gloves) fights Gabriella Fernandes(blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back-to-back wins have O’Neill looking confident again after two-straight losses halted a strong start to her UFC career, but while I do expect “King” to get her hand raised here I’m not sure if she’ll be able to finish Moura.

Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne – Fight to Start Round 2 (+140)

Tai Tuivasa (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Ciryl Gane during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Hardcore fans know that this fight could get ugly in a hurry, but Tuivasa has still shown off some incredible toughness during his current seven-fight losing streak and may be able to handle the early storm from Despaigne in order to make it to the second round.

Brunno Ferreira to Defeat Edmen Shahbazyan via Submission (+700)

Brunno Ferreira (red gloves) fights Armen Petrosyan (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, Ferreira does have the ability to snatch up submissions when a fight hits the mat, and given the way Shahbazyan has struggled on the ground in some of his losses it’s tempting to take a flier on this at 7-1 odds.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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