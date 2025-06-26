Ilia Topuria receives fiery message from fierce rival ahead of UFC 317
The No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight contender has Ilia Topuria set in his sights.
Topuria shoots for the moon this weekend at UFC 317, where he takes on former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the vacant title in the night's main event.
With a victory on Saturday night, Topuria should heed the warning of one hot-headed contender looking to usurp his reign as soon as it begins...
Arman Tsarukyan fires shot at Ilia Topuria ahead of huge UFC 317 showdown
No. 1-ranked lightweight fighter Arman Tsarukyan has been hot on the tail of Topuria since his announced plans to move to lightweight. The Armenian grappler botched his first title opportunity by pulling out on a day's notice at UFC 311 in January.
Despite his less-than-favorable reputation with the promotion for this blunder, as well as receiving a chunky fine and a six-month ban for punching a fan at UFC 300, Tsarukyan is gunning for a shot at Topuria should he become champ at UFC 317.
Taking to X on June 25, Tsarukyan didn't mince his words, writing, "IF you win, I will wipe the Octagon floor with your face, Ilia Topuria."
UFC title shot unlikely for Arman Tsarukyan
Despite owning a win over Charles Oliveira and being unbeaten in his last four contests, Tsarukyan is still caught between a rock and a hard place.
His aforementioned pull-out and UFC 300 incident have put him in a tough spot, especially considering the plethora of top-rate names surrounding him in the lightweight division.
Not only does rising star Paddy Pimblett have an ugly history with Topuria, Justin Gaethje is waiting for his shot, and Dustin Poirier could well secure a retirement title fight if he sparks Max Holloway at UFC 318 later this year.
