Joe Rogan thinks steroids would solve UFC's biggest problem
Joe Rogan believes one of the UFC's weakest points could be fixed with some performance-enhancing drugs.
Rogan has been covering MMA for the better part of thirty years, witnessing many eras in the UFC.
Primarily, he laments about the golden age of heavyweight UFC, where fighters like Alistair Overeem and Brock Lesnar ran rampant.
Jon Jones snubs massive petition to take away his UFC title
Joe Rogan wants enhanced heavyweight back in the UFC
It's no secret that the current UFC heavyweight division is in shambles. The roster is made up of roughly thirty fighters, meaning half the division is ranked. It is the weakest division in the UFC, next to women's bantamweight.
Longtime commentator Rogan believes performance-enhancing drugs would bring the heavyweight division back to its glory days, specifically referencing Overeem in his fighting prime.
"When UFC brought in USADA... People's physiques melted," Rogan remarked on his JRE podcast. ". . . Alistair Overeem's the greatest example. Alistair when he fought Brock Lesnar got drug tested, and he was saucy as f***.
". . . 260 [lbs], solid as f***, ripped and one of the more elite strikers on planet Earth and Brock was f*****. . . . They make him take a drug test. . . He wasn't the Ubereem anymore. This destroyer.
"[...] I don't want to see fat heavyweights," Rogan jested. "Get the f*** out of here. I want Alistair back. Get them back on the sauce."
Of course, there's always the debate that world-class athletes in the heavyweight division have a better chance of finding a career in other sports.
MMA is dangerous, requires years of training, and doesn't pay well. Top-caliber big men aren't vying for their place in MMA; they're considering the NFL and other accommodating sports.
Has the new era of UFC heavyweights been brought about by drug testing, or is it a pay structure issue?
More MMA Knockout News
- Undefeated MMA fighter gets slept in opening minute by unbelievable flying knee KO
- Ex-champion calls for UFC to make unpopular Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall decision
- Ilia Topuria shows off lightweight physique during camp for UFC 317 title fight
- Merab Dvalishvili suffers injury weeks out from UFC 316 rematch with Sean O’Malley
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.