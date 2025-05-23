MMA Knockout

UFC announces huge title eliminator fight

Mathew Riddle

Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

A potential flyweight title eliminator is headed to headline UFC Vegas 108.

The APEX event only has five announced fights so far, but features a promising lineup of talent.

Most notably, top-ranked flyweights compete in the main event.

Tatsuro Taira fighting Edgar Chaire
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Top-ranked flyweights Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira announced for UFC Vegas 108 in August

As per UFC, top-ranked flyweights Tatsuro Taira (16-1) and Amir Albazi (17-2) will headline UFC Vegas 108 on August 2.

Both fighters are coming off of losses, with No. 3-ranked Albazi losing to Brandon Moreno in November 2024, and No. 5 Taira suffering his first professional defeat at the hands of Brandon Royval in October.

Their fight will undoubtedly be for title contention, with champion Alexandre Pantoja fighting Kai Kara-France at UFC 317.

In fact, Albazi and Taira are some of the few top-ten flyweights Pantoja hasn't fought.

'The Cannibal' is practically lapping his division:

  • Two wins over #1 Royval
  • Three wins over #2 Moreno
  • Hasn't fought #3 Albazi
  • One win over #4 Kara-France
  • One win over #6 Manel Kape
  • One win over #7 Alex Perez
  • Hasn't fought #8 Asu Almabayev
  • One win over #9 Steve Erceg
  • Hasn't fought #10 Tagir Ulanbekov
  • Hasn't fought #11 Tim Elliott
  • Hasn't fought #12 Bruno Silva
  • Hasn't fought #13 Ramazan Temirov
  • Hasn't fought #14 Joshua Van
  • One win over #15 Kai Asakura

With their addition, UFC Vegas is up to five fights (subject to change):

  • Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira; fly
  • Andre Lima vs. Felipe Bunes; fly
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza; straw
  • Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle; bantam
  • Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev; middle

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

