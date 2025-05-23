UFC announces huge title eliminator fight
A potential flyweight title eliminator is headed to headline UFC Vegas 108.
The APEX event only has five announced fights so far, but features a promising lineup of talent.
Most notably, top-ranked flyweights compete in the main event.
Top-ranked flyweights Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira announced for UFC Vegas 108 in August
As per UFC, top-ranked flyweights Tatsuro Taira (16-1) and Amir Albazi (17-2) will headline UFC Vegas 108 on August 2.
Both fighters are coming off of losses, with No. 3-ranked Albazi losing to Brandon Moreno in November 2024, and No. 5 Taira suffering his first professional defeat at the hands of Brandon Royval in October.
Their fight will undoubtedly be for title contention, with champion Alexandre Pantoja fighting Kai Kara-France at UFC 317.
In fact, Albazi and Taira are some of the few top-ten flyweights Pantoja hasn't fought.
'The Cannibal' is practically lapping his division:
- Two wins over #1 Royval
- Three wins over #2 Moreno
- Hasn't fought #3 Albazi
- One win over #4 Kara-France
- One win over #6 Manel Kape
- One win over #7 Alex Perez
- Hasn't fought #8 Asu Almabayev
- One win over #9 Steve Erceg
- Hasn't fought #10 Tagir Ulanbekov
- Hasn't fought #11 Tim Elliott
- Hasn't fought #12 Bruno Silva
- Hasn't fought #13 Ramazan Temirov
- Hasn't fought #14 Joshua Van
- One win over #15 Kai Asakura
With their addition, UFC Vegas is up to five fights (subject to change):
- Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira; fly
- Andre Lima vs. Felipe Bunes; fly
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza; straw
- Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle; bantam
- Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev; middle
