Caio Borralho demands middleweight title eliminator with UFC bogeyman

The Fighting Nerds are here to take over, and the closest to UFC title contention is Caio Borralho, who remains undefeated in the UFC.

Borralho rides a seven-fight unbeaten streak in the middleweight division, culminating in a domination over perennial contender Jared Cannonier in August 2024.

Since then, fans haven't seen 'The Natural' in the Octagon as top-ranked politics come into play. Nor has the UFC announced the next middleweight title shot - something Borralho wants to target with one more high-profile victory.

'It makes sense' ... Caio Borralho calls out Nassourdine Imavov for title eliminator

Borralho is hot on the tail of the surging Nassourdine Imavov, the current No. 1-ranked middleweight fighter who just destroyed Israel Adesanya.

Despite his knockout over 'Stylebender,' Imavov has been pinned to the post by Khamzat Chimaev, who is the next favorite to challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the belt.

Borralho believes an Imavov fight makes sense for all involved.

"It's the fight that makes the most sense," Borralho told MMA Fighting. "... He doesn't have much of a choice. . . . It's the fight we need. Whoever wins goes for the belt. It makes sense for the division."

Speaking to Inside Fighting's Mike Owens, Borralho elaborated on his stance on Imavov.

"I respect him as an athlete," Borralho explained. "But the fight makes sense, it's me against him for the number one spot.. . . And he said, 'I don't wanna fight.' . . . I'm like, 'Are we fighters or not?'"

Until the UFC announces the next middleweight title fight - presumably during UFC 315 later this month - we can only speculate on the top-level matchmaking.

