UFC White House Pre-Fight Press Conference Free Live Stream & Replay

With “UFC Freedom 250” just two days away, the event’s official pre-fight press conference is scheduled to go down tonight at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Not to be outdone by the anticipated return of Conor McGregor for a rematch with Max Holloway next month to cap off UFC 329 and this year’s International Fight Week, the UFC is set to put on a seven-fight card at The White House this Sunday.

The event is topped by two championship bouts, with Ilia Topuria set to meet Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout after Alex Pereira attempts to become a three-division champion when he and Ciryl Gane square off for the interim heavyweight strap in the co-main event.

UFC Freedom 250 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Originally announced as a six-fight card, “UFC Freedom 250” also added a heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis and Josh Hokit immediately following the latter fighter’s win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC at UFC 327.

Josh Hokit (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Outside of the two title bouts, arguably the most significant fight on the card is the bantamweight matchup between former titleholder Sean O’Malley and Aiemann Zahabi. O’Malley secured his first win since his reign with the bantamweight belt earlier this year when he defeated Song Yadong, while Zahabi is currently riding the momentum of seven-straight wins.

Sean O'Malley of the United States (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“UFC Freedom 250” also includes a lightweight matchup between Mauricio Ruffy and former Bellator star Michael Chandler, plus an All-American middleweight bout featuring Bo Nickal and Kyle Daukaus. The night’s action kicks off with two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes taking on surging contender Steve Garcia.

Diego Lopes (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Jean Silva (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The pre-fight press conference for “UFC Freedom 250” is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight (Friday, June 12). You can catch a live stream and replay of all the proceedings below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout throughout the weekend for weigh-in coverage, predictions, and live results from all the action during the White House card.

UFC Freedom 250 Fight Card

Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje – For the UFC Lightweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane – For the Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship

Sean O’Mally vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia