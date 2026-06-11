UFC White House Headliner Ilia Topuria Brushes Off Hypothetical Fight With UFC Legend

UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria isn’t interested in discussing hypothetical matchups with fighters that aren’t actively competing.

Arguably the biggest star on the UFC roster at the moment, Topuria is set to headline “UFC Freedom 250” this Sunday in a title unification bout with Justin Gaethje, who claimed the interim lightweight title for the second time earlier this year when he defeated Paddy Pimblett.

The fight will mark the first time that Topuria has attempted to defend his lightweight belt, as the former featherweight titleholder moved up in weight for his last outing at UFC 317 and knocked out Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant 155 lbs. strap.

Ilia Topuria Shuts Down Query About Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

Speaking to media ahead of the White House card, Topuria was asked how he thinks he would fare against UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Iia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Leave that man alone, he’s already retired,” Topuria answered (h/t Championship Rounds). “How would it play out – I don’t know. And I guess we’re never gonna know. I don’t think he’s gonna come back, ever. So, I have nothing more than respect for Khabib. He had an amazing run in the UFC and during his whole professional career. So right now, I don't think it’s worth it to talk about him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen before the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. | Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

As noted by the media member that posed the question to Topuria, Nurmagomedov also boasted an undefeated record and became a major star for the UFC during his time as lightweight champion. “The Eagle” retired from competition after his third title defense against Gaethje, which brought his professional MMA record to 29-0.

Can "El Matador" Surpass Nurmagomedov in GOAT Conversation?

Gaethje also carried the UFC interim lightweight title into his matchup with Nurmagomedov in 2020, and this meeting with Topuria’s marks the American’s third attempt to claim undisputed UFC gold.

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The decision to book an interim lightweight title bout between Gaethje and Pimblett at UFC 324 was met with some criticism from fans that felt top contender Arman Tsarukyan was next in line for a lightweight title shot. Tsarukyan is scheduled to wrestle former interim UFC titleholder Tony Ferguson at RAF 10 on Saturday, and “Ahalkalakets” also revealed last month that he's the official backup fighter for Topuria vs. Gaethje.

Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A matchup with Tsarukyan could be next up for Topuria if he’s able to defend his lightweight belt against Gaethje, but “El Matador” has already teased that he’d like for the UFC to grant him a triple-champ bid against UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev if he does get his hand raised at The White House.