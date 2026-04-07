UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Torches Ilia Topuria Over Failed UFC White House Fight

UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev wants to make sure the record is set straight regarding rumors of a fight with Ilia Topuria at The White House.

Currently the UFC’s #1 pound-for-pound male fighter, Makhachev vacated the promotion’s lightweight belt after four successful title defenses ahead of his move to the welterweight division late last year.

The 34-year-old claimed the 170 lbs. strap from Jack Della Maddalena via dominant unanimous decision at UFC 322. During the summer, Topuria also moved up to win the lightweight belt that Makhachev had vacated by knocking out Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317.

Islam Makhachev Goes Off On Fellow UFC Champ Ilia Topuria

Rumors of a potential matchup between the two UFC stars date back to their respective featherweight and lightweight title reigns, and many fans speculated that the superfight could be a perfect main event for the upcoming UFC card at The White House.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

There’s still been no concrete update on when Makhachev will return to the cage to defend his welterweight belt, but he did recently take to social media to give his side of the story regarding failed negotiations for a White House matchup with Topuria.

I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team.

I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out. That’s it nothing more to it.

Even his manager confirmed it.… — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 7, 2026

“I’m tired of hearing made-up stories from Topuria and his team. I got the call and accepted the fight at the White House. The next day, I was told he asked for an unrealistic purse. The UFC declined, and he pulled out. That’s it nothing more to it. Even his manager confirmed it. Ilia, stop talking. Every interview you give tells a different story. You pulled out, and you know it.”

"El Matador" Headlines White House Card vs. Justin Gaethje

Dubbed “Freedom Fights 250” the UFC White House event is scheduled to take place on June 14 and will see Topuria square off with Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout as the night’s headlining attraction.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Following months of promises that the card would be one of the biggest spectacles in promotional history and potentially even feature multiple title fights, fan reception was fairly lukewarm when UFC CEO Dana White did finally unveil the official six-fight slate for “Freedom Fights 250”. Outside of Topuria vs. Gaethje, the only other title bout is the co-main event between Ciryl Gane and Alex Pereira, who could make UFC history if he’s able to win the interim heavyweight strap and claim UFC gold in a third weight class.

Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It seems a near-certainty that both the Topuria and Makhachev camps will continue pointing fingers at one another regarding why a matchup between the two fighters didn’t materialize for the summer, and for now the idea of that superfight still seems to be fairly low on the UFC’s list of priorities.