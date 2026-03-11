UFC Stars Ilia Topuria & Islam Makhachev Clash Over Failed UFC White House Fight

Undefeated UFC star Ilia Topuria isn’t impressed by the fact that a long-rumored fight with Islam Makhachev didn’t come together for the upcoming White House card.

Arguably the biggest name on the UFC roster at the moment, Topuria made the decision to vacate the promotion’s featherweight strap last year and claimed the vacant lightweight belt with a first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

Fans finally received news of when “El Matador” will return to the Octagon during the broadcast for last weekend’s UFC 326 card, as Topuria will headline “UFC Freedom Fights 250” at The White House when he takes on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification bout.

Ilia Topuria Goes Off On Islam Makhachev After UFC White House News

More than a few fans were left somewhat underwhelmed by the much-hyped reveal for the UFC White House card, and Topuria recently took to social media to claim that a fight with Makhachev was in the works before the latter champion withdrew due to an injury.

Once again Islam comes up with an excuse. This time it’s an injury.

I always knew I would be part of the White House event. Even when the UFC told me at one point that they wouldn’t count on me for the event, I knew it was part of the negotiation.

When they finally told me I… — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 10, 2026

“Once again Islam comes up with an excuse. This time it’s an injury. I always knew I would be part of the White House event. Even when the UFC told me at one point that they wouldn’t count on me for the event, I knew it was part of the negotiation. When they finally told me I would be on the White House card, they mentioned Islam and I didn’t hesitate for a second to accept the fight. Even though the fight hadn’t been officially confirmed yet, the White House card was going to be announced the next day. And when I woke, I found out that Islam had gotten injured. And then Justin Gaethje appeared. Once again, someone else who will pay for Islam’s escape. Both of their manager is a b**** and also ugly as hell. Justin, see you at the White House. I’m not someone who humiliates people. It will be quick. When you wake up, everything will already be over.”

Interestingly, Topuria’s claim about a Makhachev injury directly conflicts with comments from UFC CEO Dana White that the fight was never targeted for the White House event.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Fans have been clamoring for a matchup between the two UFC stars dating back to their respective reigns with the featherweight and lightweight belts. Like Topuria, Makhachev also claimed a second UFC belt in his last outing when he moved up from 155 lbs. and dominated Jack Della Maddalena in a welterweight title bout at UFC 322.

Islam Makhachev Delivers Scathing Response To "El Matador"

It didn’t take long before Makhachev responded to Topuria’s post, with the UFC lightweight champion claiming it was actually “El Matador” who derailed the White House matchup.

We both know who chickened out here 😉 you can cover your cowardice with nasty tweets, but don’t worry, one day you will get what you asked for! and your fat ass manager don’t have to ask for billions to fight me, we’ll do it for free. https://t.co/PTCJxG0gTv — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) March 10, 2026

“We both know who chickened out here, you can cover your cowardice with nasty tweets, but don’t worry, one day you will get what you asked for! and your fat a**manager don’t have to ask for billions to fight me, we’ll do it for free.”

Topuria briefly took the top spot in the UFC’s official men’s pound-for-pound rankings when he brutally knocked out former lightweight titleholder Oliveira at UFC 317, but Makhachev reclaimed the pound-for-pound crown with his victory over Della Maddalena five months later.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The lightweight title picture at least finally has some clarity with Topuria set to take on the division’s interim titleholder Gaethje on June 14, but fans are still waiting to find out which fighter will challenge Makhachev for the UFC welterweight strap first. The division has no shortage of intriguing contenders, and both Ian Machado Garry and Michael Morales have made attempts to spark fan interest in a fight with Makhachev over the last month.