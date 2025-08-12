Charles Oliveira makes big statement on his fighting future
Charles Oliveira has made it clear he's not ready to hang up the gloves anytime soon. 'Do Bronx' makes a quick four-month turnaround since being knocked out by Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, taking on the much lower-ranked Rafael Fiziev in Rio de Janeiro this October.
Their matchup could shake the lightweight division's top ranks, and a loss for Oliveira would be his second in a row and potentially cost him his No. 3 lightweight ranking. At 35, Oliveira is already considered a veteran in the lightweight shark tank. With his contemporaries like Dustin Poirier calling it quits, fans wouldn't blame Oliveira for following the same path.
However, speaking to MMA Knockout by way of Thunderpick, Oliveira shut down any talks of retirement.
“To be real with you—everything you do in life, you have to do it with joy. You’ve got to be excited about it, passionate even. If you’re not, then something’s wrong,” Oliveira told us.
“Like, say I’m working construction—am I happy doing that? Hell no. So while I still feel that fire, that drive to wake up early, train, diet, cut weight… I’ll keep fighting. I’ll keep making history. The day I stop feeling that passion—that’s when I’ll walk away. But right now? I’m not even close to thinking about retiring.
I’m happy. I’m excited. I love training, helping the younger guys, learning, evolving. Wins and losses, mistakes and successes—they’re all part of the fight game. So no, I’m not even thinking about that right now.”
Charles Oliveira's full announced homecoming card
Oliveira headlines UFC Rio de Janeiro on October 11.
- Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev; light main event
- Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio; welter
- Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen; heavy
- Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz; straw
- Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll; fly
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto; heavy
- Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita; bantam
- Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter; fly
