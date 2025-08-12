Conor McGregor celebrates impressive career feat as UFC inks deal with Paramount
Conor McGregor seems to be thrilled by the news of the UFC’s new deal with Paramount, although not for the reason that MMA fans might expect.
With a huge UFC 319 card headlined by Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev scheduled to take place in Chicago, IL this weekend, fight week kicked off with the seismic news that the UFC has inked a seven-year deal with Paramount that will begin after its current deal with ESPN expires at the end of the year.
The new deal is worth a staggering $7.7 billion, and UFC CEO Dana White has appeared on various media outlets this week to discuss the news and what it means for everything from a UFC card at The White House to major events that will air on CBS.
Conor McGregor Crowns Himself UFC PPV "King" After Paramount Deal
McGregor has managed to remain a staple of MMA headlines even though it’s now been more than four years since he last stepped into the Octagon, and “The Notorious” was quick to celebrate the fact that the UFC will be abandoning its pay-per-view model as part of the deal with Paramount.
Despite his recent inactivity, few fans would argue against McGregor’s status as the biggest star in the history of the UFC and MMA. The Irishman’s drawing power during his heyday was reflected in his record-breaking pay-per-view numbers, and he remains one of the most recognizable figures in the sport nearly seven years after his last UFC title fight.
A Return For "The Notorious" At The White House?
McGregor last stepped into the cage for a trilogy fight with recently-retired rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, where “The Notorious” suffered his second loss in a row to Poirier due to a broken ankle after the conclusion of the first round.
The 37-year-old did appear as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 opposite Michael Chandler ahead of a planned fight with the former Bellator star. The pair were finally scheduled to meet in the main event of UFC 303 last summer, but McGregor was forced out of the event with a broken toe and set the stage for Alex Pereira to step in on short notice and defend his light heavyweight belt in a rematch with Jiří Procházka.
The Irishman has recently indicated he’d like to be part of the planned UFC event at The White House next July. UFC boss White claims a White House card will happen, but so far there’s been no concrete updates on what fighters may feature as part of the event.
