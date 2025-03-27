Boxing star Ryan Garcia reveals if he’d actually fight Jake Paul
There might be hope yet for a Jake Paul vs. Ryan Garcia throwdown, whether fans want to see it or not.
The two fighters gained popularity through social media and have garnered plenty of interest in a potential celebrity boxing 'super fight.' Still, fans await Garcia's return since his botched exhibition against Rukiya Anpo in 2024. 'Golden Boy' was suspended from boxing for an anti-doping violation and controversial online comments.
In the meantime, Paul defeated nearly 60-year-old Mike Tyson in Netflix's PPV debut, and still hasn't announced his next fight.
'He didn't even do anything to Mike Tyson' ... Ryan Garcia thinks he'd knock out Jake Paul inside five rounds
Speaking on Ring Champs, Garcia was confronted with the idea of facing Paul in the boxing ring, something which he's fairly confident he'd handle easily.
"Why not [fight Jake Paul]?" Garcia remarked. "There's value in the fight, we're gonna make a bunch of money. He's obviously gonna think he's gonna win. ... What I see is he's not as good as he thinks he is in his head.
"[The fight would last] five rounds, four rounds because of his weight, maybe. He didn't even do anything to Mike Tyson... Mike Tyson is 60, he was wobbling on his own self."
What's next for Ryan Garcia?
Garcia is scheduled to fight Rolando 'Rolly' Romero on April 2 in New York. The event also features the returns of Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney, and serves to set up the highly-anticipated rematch between Haney and Garcia.
