A contract winner from this year’s Dana White’s Contender Series season has been suspended after failing a drug test.

The primary avenue for top MMA prospects to make the jump to the UFC, the tenth season of DWCS concluded last month and saw nearly 50 fighters earn contracts from UFC CEO Dana White.

A number of those fighters have already successfully debuted in the UFC, although highly-touted prospect Bilal Hasan did just suffer a sizeable upset against Luis Gurule last weekend at UFC 334 after Hasan won his first UFC outing via second-round knockout in August.

NASAC Suspends Igor Cavalcanti After DWCS Victory

It unfortunately looks like one contract winner from DWCS won’t be making his own UFC debut any time soon, as Nolan King was the first to report that middleweight Igor Cavalcanti has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

According to the report from Nolan, Cavalcanti was given a temporary suspension by the NSAC after he “tested positive for 19-Norandrosterone of an exogenous origin.”

Per the statement given to MMA Junkie from Cavalcanti’s manager Lucas Lutkus, the “nandrolone use was part of a medical treatment following a right knee injury involving a medial meniscus tear and cartilage damage.”

Cavalcanti’s current suspension is a temporary measure, as the NSAC will address any detailed suspension and/or potential fine at a future meeting and take into account the fighter’s explanation and the fact that the UFC was apparently informed of the treatment.

“Igor was preparing for a fight in Europe and had no knowledge that he would be competing in the UFC approximately six months later…Igor had previously disclosed his nandrolone use to the UFC and made no attempt to conceal the treatment.”

Igor Cavalcanti's 14 Wins Have All Come via First-Round Finish

Although there’s no guarantee at this time that the failed test will jeopardize Cavalcanti’s future with the UFC, it’s still an unfortunate development for the two-time veteran of DWCS.

Making his professional MMA debut in 2021 following an amateur bout that he won in just 12 seconds, Cavalcanti set the tone for his career by winning his first pro fight in just 27 seconds.

“Jacaré” ultimately went 9-0 while finishing every opponent he faced inside the first round before getting the call for DWCS in 2024, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Seok Hyeon Ko in the first loss of his career.

Returning to the Brazilian regional scene, Cavalcanti secured two more first-round finishes in between boxing and kickboxing wins but was submitted in the second round of a welterweight title fight for top Croatian MMA promotion Fight Nation Championship in November of last year.

After rebounding with another pair of first-round knockouts this year, the 29-year-old was invited back to DWCS and earned a UFC contract when he stopped Oscar Ravello less than two minutes into the opening round.