Sean Strickland calls out ex-champ for unexpected UFC grudge match
Belal Muhammad isn't without hope, as an avenue to the UFC middleweight championship has opened up.
Jack Della Maddalena dethroned Muhammad at UFC 315, where Muhammad was punched to a pulp across five rounds. Despite two judges having it the difference of a round, most fans and pundits thought 'Remember the Name' lost at least four rounds.
While not being the most popular fighter in the UFC, Muhammad wanted to be 'Alex Pereira Jr.,' and stay active as a champion. He might have this opportunity as a contender since being called out by one of his most vocal rivals, Sean Strickland.
UFC signs dangerous champion to save UFC 316 main card fight
Sean Strickland calls out Belal Muhammad for middleweight fight
Speaking to Helen Yee, Strickland called for a middleweight matchup with Muhammad, explaining that he'd be a 'fun fight.'
"That'd be a fun one," Strickland said. "Belal, you should f****** sack up, dog. This is it. . . . All that s*** you talked, we can finally make it happen. . . . You're going to middleweight. . . I ain't going down to welterweight. I'm not doing that cut anymore.
". . . All that s*** he talks on Instagram, he's like, 'Hey, I'm going to come fight you. . .' Now you can, you f****** p***y. Do it for Palestine."
Strickland and Muhammad have engaged in more than one virtual spat in their time, primarily due to political differences.
They share one thing in common: they were battered and bloodied in their last fights. This would present a unique path to the title for Muhammad, given that Strickland is the No. 2-ranked welterweight contender.
