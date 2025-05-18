UFC GOAT makes retirement official with final statement
Typically, MMA fighters flip-flop around on their retirement decisions, but it isn't always the case.
Some of the best fighters in MMA history have achieved greatest of all time (GOAT) status since they retired on top without pushing their careers to the very limits.
Fighters like Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov never faced their biggest opponent, Father Time.
The same can't be said for José Aldo, a unique case in which a fighter fought well past his prime, but knocked back top contenders nonetheless.
Gilbert Burns issues statement after fourth-straight UFC loss
'Not going back,' José Aldo cements retirement decision in official statement
Aldo ended his MMA career on a two-fight skid, dropping decisions to Mario Bautista and Aiemann Zahabi. Both of those losses were highly contested, with a majority of fans giving Aldo the nod, especially against Zahabi.
Despite this, Aldo called it quits following his loss to Zahabi, and in a recent statement, confirmed he won't be coming back.
"The cage has always been my place. The struggle, my life," Aldo wrote on Instagram. "I'm not going back because I have already fulfilled my purpose - with blood, sweat, discipline and honor.
"Been years of total focus and dedication to this. Now it's time to live and enjoy [life] alongside my family, to help those who are starting and to inspire beyond the Octagon. Thanks to those who walked with me. Happy for all I achieved!"
Aldo ends his MMA career with a record of 32-10 and a UFC record of 14-9. He could arguably be 35-7 if those close decisions went in his favor. This doesn't discredit his Octagon achievements, as he holds records for title defenses, consecutive defenses, and title fights in the featherweight division.
With any hope, the UFC will do their due diligence and hand Aldo a nice retirement package on one of their major events this year, to honor one of their most legendary champions.
