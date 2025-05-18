MMA Knockout

Gilbert Burns issues statement after fourth-straight UFC loss

Gilbert Burns has remained a consummate professional following his loss to Michael Morales at UFC Vegas 106.

Morales knocked out Burns in the first round of their main event fight to extend his undefeated record to 18-0. Burns was a sizeable underdog, but this didn't stop fans and fighters from picking 'Durinho' to pull off the upset.

Unfortunately, MMA isn't a sport for happy endings, and Burns was promptly stopped, marking his fourth loss in a row.

Gilbert Burns releases positive message after Michael Morales UFC Vegas 106 defeat

Fans wouldn't judge Burns for calling it quits at 38, but the Brazilian grappler did not indicate a decision in his post-fight statement.

"Of course it wasn't the outcome I was looking forward to," Burns wrote on Instagram. "Especially for this one I worked extremely hard... But it's the fight game and it's life!

"Congrats to [Michael Morales] wishing you and your team all the success! That is it no sad stories! . . . God is good all the time! All honors, praise and glory are given to him in a win or defeat!"

Burns now rides a four-fight losing streak, all against top welterweight opposition. Two of those losses came to future champions Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, and the other two are also in title contention, in Sean Brady and Morales.

If Burns plans to end his career in his next fight, hopefully the UFC hands him a retirement package on a live-crowd event, rather than the UFC APEX.

