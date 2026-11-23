A fan favorite will reportedly get the chance to snap an eight-fight losing streak when he returns next year at UFC Sydney.

With only two more UFC cards left on the calendar for this year, many fans are already looking ahead to a 2027 UFC slate that will kick off on January 16 with a UFC Fight Night event in Dallas, TX.

Following a return home to Las Vegas the following weekend, the UFC will go international for UFC 336 in Toronto, Canada before heading to Australia on February 6 for another edition of UFC Sydney.

Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Headlines UFC Sydney

Competing in his second consecutive main event, Quillan Salkilld will try to extend an unbeaten start to his UFC career when he headlines UFC Sydney against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Quillan Salkilld (red gloves) fights Yanal Ashmouz (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker also makes his second light heavyweight appearance in the co-main event opposite Bogdan Guskov, and as usual the UFC has made an effort to stack the Australia card with as much talent from the region as possible.

Robert Whittaker (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Nikita Krylov (red gloves) after a light heavyweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In another notable edition to UFC Sydney, Laerte Viana reports that Tai Tuivasa will look to avoid making a bit of undesirable UFC history when he meets Jhonata Diniz in a heavyweight clash.

Tai Tuivasa Looks to Avoid Record-Setting Loss at UFC Sydney

A member of the UFC roster since 2017, Tuivasa joined the promotion with an undefeated record and improved to 9-0 before he was stopped by former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos in late 2018.

Tai Tuivasa (red gloves) looks on during a fight against Robelis Despaigne (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss to dos Santos kicked off a three-fight skid for Tuivasa, but “Bam Bam” rebounded with a run of five-straight knockouts that only came to an end when he met current UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane at the first-ever UFC Paris card.

Tai Tuivasa bleeds during his fight with Alexander Volkov (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Tuivasa, that setback against Gane kicked off what has now become an eight-fight losing streak, which ties the record set by former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson for the longest losing run in the promotion’s history.

Jhonata Diniz Enters UFC Sydney Following Back-to-Back Losses

Tuivasa came a scorecard shy of snapping his losing skid at UFC 331 when he dropped a split decision to the returning Robelis Despaigne, and now the 33-year-old will try to avoid moving into sole possession of the UFC record for consecutive losses when he meets Diniz.

Jhonata Diniz (red gloves) fights Alvin Hines (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The matchup should at least allow Tuivasa to execute his preferred gameplan of standing and trading strikes, as Diniz is a former kickboxer that joined the UFC off on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.

Jhonata Diniz (red gloves) fights Alvin Hines (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brazilian will also be under a bit of pressure at UFC Sydney, as he was stopped by Mario Pinto and Tanner Boser in his last two fights and is now 3-3 across his six outings with the UFC.

UFC Sydney Fight Card

Main Event: Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs. Bogdan Guskov

George Mangos vs. Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj – Road to UFC Featherweight Finals

Rabindra Dhant vs. Ryo Tajima – Road to UFC Bantamweight Finals

Jiniushiyue vs. Takaya Suzuki – Road to UFC Flyweight Finals

Bo Meng vs. Bo Hyun Park – Road to UFC Strawweight Finals

Joo Sang Yoo vs. Marwan Rahiki

Joanderson Brito vs. Kaan Ofli

Sam Patterson vs. Jonathan Micallef

Tai Tuivasa vs. Jhonata Diniz