UFC Fight Night: Deiveson Figueiredo Targets Second Title After Win in Abu Dhabi
Former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo made his third bantamweight appearance when he squared off with Marlon "Chito" Vera at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi.
UFC Fight Night Results & Highlights: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi
Following a stoppage-loss to Brandon Moreno in the fourth title bout between the two men, Figueiredo moved up to bantamweight last year and defeated Rob Font before he bested one of the division's former champions in Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300.
Vera entered UFC Abu Dhabi after losing a lackluster unanimous decision to UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O'Malley in March, and after a back-and-forth fight that came down to the final round it was Figueiredo who got the nod from all three judges for his third victory in a row.
The bantamweight tilt between Vera and Figueiredo immediately followed Tony Ferguson's record-setting loss to Michael Chiesa, and the early part of the Abu Dhabi main card also featured big wins from Mackenzie Dern and Joel Alvarez.
"Deus Da Guerra" was quick to call for a title shot against the winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili following his big win, but UFC Abu Dhabi also featured another massive bantamweight bout with Cory Sandhagen taking on the unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov in the night's main event.
UFC News: Dana White Announces 4 Massive UFC 308 Fights
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC News: Tom Aspinall says Jon Jones 'Not an Idiot’ for Wanting ‘Way Easier’ Fight
• Dustin Poirier Reveals Who He’d Fight Next Following UFC 302 Loss to Islam Makhachev
• BREAKING: Massive Change to WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match Announced on SmackDown
• 17-Year-Old Scores 7-Second Headkick KO in MMA Debut, Trolls Opponent at Fury FC
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.