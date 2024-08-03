UFC Fight Night: Joel Alvarez Targets King Green After Stunning Abu Dhabi KO
Joel Alvarez is back in a big way at UFC Fight Night: Abu Dhabi in August 3.
The 6'3" towering lightweight thoroughly dismantled Elves Brener across three rounds and was the first man to finish the Brazilian after a barrage of knees and punches in the final frame. Alvarez made the most of his post-fight interview by calling out UFC veteran King Green for the next Abu Dhabi event in October.
"No takedowns, no submissions, only strike," Alvarez remarked during his callout. "You and me, brother, only respect for you. King, let's go - Here! In Abu Dhabi, in October!"
Alvarez's rocky history with missing weight is alleviated by his electrifying fighting style. The Bandog Fight Club product maintains a 100% finish rate in 21 victories. He uses his range well with his vicious Muay Thai, but his real speciality is his grappling, with submissions accounting for 81 percent of his wins.
On the other hand, Green is known exclusively for his boxing. He most recently fought at UFC 304, where he was put to sleep in an arm-triangle by Paddy Pimblett. Perhaps the offer of no grappling will further entice the 'anytime, anywhere' Green.
