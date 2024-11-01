UFC Edmonton Moreno vs. Albazi - Full Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC heads to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this weekend for a UFC Fight Night card topped by two huge flyweight bouts, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.
UFC Edmonton Full Card Odds
• Brandon Moreno (-175) vs. Amir Albazi (+145)
• Erin Blanchfield (-135) vs. Rose Namajunas (+114)
• Derrick Lewis (+140) vs. Jhonata Diniz (-116)
• Caio Machado (-148) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+124)
• Marc-Andre Barriault (-198) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+164)
• Mike Malott (-325) vs. Trevin Giles (+260)
• Aiemann Zahabi (-142) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+120)
• Ariane Da Silva (+185) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (-225)
• Charles Jourdain (-142) vs. Victor Henry (+120)
• Jack Shore (+270) vs. Youssef Zalal (-340)
• Alexandr Romanov (-118) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (-102)
• Serhiy Sidey (-135) vs. Garret Armfield (+114)
• Chad Anheliger (+164) vs. Cody Gibson (-198)
• Jamey-Lyn Horth (-225) vs. Ivana Petrovic (+185)
UFC Edmonton Small Favorite Bets
Erin Blanchfield To Defeat Rose Namajunas (-135)
It’s tough to pick against a fighter as accomplished as Namajunas, but even after back-to-back wins the two-time strawweight queen hasn’t looked especially dominant at women’s flyweight.
Blanchfield was on the fast track to title contention prior to her first UFC loss against Manon Fiorot in March, and I think “Cold Blooded” will get back into the win column in Edmonton with what would be the biggest victory of her career.
Alexandr Romanov To Defeat Rodrigo Nascimento (-118)
There’s admittedly some volatility in this bet given that Romanov has gone 1-3 across his last four outings, but this matchup with Nascimento is a big chance for “King Kong” to try and get back on track.
Nascimento was given a surprise main event slot opposite Derrick Lewis in his last outing, and although this is an entirely different style matchup I expect that Romanov’s grappling will be the difference when the two heavyweights enter the cage.
UFC Fight Night Edmonton Preview – Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi
UFC Edmonton Underdog Bets
Victor Henry To Defeat Charles Jourdain (+120)
This should hopefully be one of the standout fights from the UFC Edmonton prelims, and it’s an important matchup for Jourdain after the Canadian suffered back-to-back losses in his previous two outings this year.
Henry has struggled to establish any real momentum since joining the UFC in 2022, but “La Mangosta” is a well-rounded veteran that may be able to use his pace and volume striking to hand Jourdain what would be a third-straight loss.
Jack Shore To Defeat Youseff Zalal (+270)
Shore is understandably an underdog here given how impressive Zalal has been during his second stint with the UFC, but it’s easy to forget that the Welshman was undefeated prior to his current 1-2 run.
The fact that Shore was finished in both of his losses to Joanderson Brito and Ricky Simón is certainly a concern against a dangerous opponent like Zalal, but the current betting line is far too wide considering the skill that “Tank” has shown during his time in the UFC.
UFC 308 Prop Bets
Mike Malott To Defeat Trevin Giles via KO/TKO/DQ or Submission (-120)
Malott missed out on a chance to break into the welterweight rankings when Neil Magny pulled off an incredible comeback at UFC 297, and now “Proper” will try to get back into the win column in front of the fans in Edmonton.
The Canadian showed off his finishing skills when he stopped three-straight opponents to kick off his UFC career, and with Giles coming into the night after back-to-back stoppage-losses this looks like a big chance for Malott to score another win inside the distance.
UFC Fight Night Edmonton Moreno vs. Albazi Full Card Predictions
Jasmine Jasudavicius to Defeat Ariane Da Silva via Decision (-110)
A decent-sized favorite to win her third fight in a row, Jasudavicius will hope that a victory over Da Silva puts her in the conversation for a Top 10 matchup the next time she enters the Octagon.
The 35-year-old won’t have an easy time against an experienced veteran in Da Silva, but Jasudavicius should be able to outwork her over the three-round distance and take a decision victory in her home country.
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (+114)
Stoltzfus almost certainly needs a win here in order to keep his place on the UFC roster, but Barriault also can’t feel particularly comfortable considering he's already dropped back-to-back fights this year.
There’s a chance that both of these men might decide to fight cautiously in order to avoid suffering another loss, but they may also enter the cage with a significant sense of urgency to score a big win and avoid letting the fight go the three-round distance.
