UFC Fight Night full picks & predictions for Steve Garcia vs. David Onama
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (November 1) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.
The main event is pivotal featherweight matchup between first-time UFC headliners Steve Garcia and David Onama. Garcia’s current six-fight win streak includes an impressive five knockouts, while Onama comes into the night riding the momentum of four-straight wins.
The night’s co-main event will see Waldo Cortes-Acosta try to kick off another win streak when he meets former PFL Champion Ante Delija, who knocked out Marcin Tybura in the first round of his promotional debut at UFC Paris.
UFC Vegas 110 Main Card Predictions
Steve Garcia vs. David Onama
It isn’t the most high-profile main event the UFC has ever put together, but this is an intriguing fight between two featherweights on impressive win streaks. Garcia has understandably gotten a bit more shine during his run thanks to his knockout power, but I think Onama can snap that winning streak and move himself further up the 145 lbs. ranks.
(Pick: Onama)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija
Cortes-Acosta’s march towards heavyweight title contention was at least temporarily halted when he came up short against Sergei Pavlovich. Delija impressed in his UFC debut by knocking out divisional staple Marcin Tybura, and I’ll take the Croation to improve his UFC record to 2-0 in what admittedly may be a tough stylistic matchup.
(Pick: Delija)
Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo
Gorimbo was on quite a run before he ran into Vicente Luque. This matchup against Wells looks to be a good spot for him to rebound, as the American comes into the night on a two-fight skid.
(Pick: Gorimbo)
Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle
Outside of the main event, this is the best matchup on the card by a significant margin. I’m a little surprised that the fight was put together so early in their respective UFC careers, but I’m picking del Valle to upset Dulgarian in the latter fighter’s first outing in more than a year.
(Pick: del Valle)
Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza
It looks like a near-certainty that this fight will end in a knockout, and I’m going to slightly lean with Frunza to connect with something big and collect his first UFC victory.
(Pick: Frunza)
Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden
This is a good matchup for Durden to potentially get back on track given that it feels like the fight will largely take place on the ground, but I still have to side with Nascimento to get the job done and extend his win streak to four fights.
(Pick: Nascimento)
UFC Vegas 110 Preliminary Card Predictions
Kevin Christian vs. Billy Elekana
The towering Christian comes into his UFC debut after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, but I think Elekana won't be intimidated by the Brazilian’s frame and should be able to earn his second win in a row here.
(Pick: Elekana)
Timmy Cuamba vs. Chang Ho Lee
This bantamweight scrap will hopefully be one of the more entertaining fights on the UFC Vegas 110 prelims, and Lee should be able to extend an undefeated start to his UFC career in what I expect will be a hard-fought matchup.
(Pick: Lee)
Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas
I don’t necessarily expect to see Johnson make a major impact on the UFC middleweight division, but at the very least he should be able to finally bounce Dumas from the promotion.
(Pick: Johnson)
Ketlen Viera vs. Norma Dumont
This fight deserves to be on the main card given that it’s one of three matchups featuring top-ranked fighters. It’s also a possible title eliminator for the women’s bantamweight division, and I think Dumont will extend here lengthy winning run and put herself in line for a championship opportunity.
(Pick: Dumont)
Montserrat Conejo Ruiz vs. Alice Ardelean
Conejo Ruiz would almost certainly exit the UFC with a third-straight loss, but even though she’s on a losing skid the Mexican strawweight has been facing a significantly higher level of competition compared to Ardelean.
(Pick: Canejo Ruiz)
Phil Rowe vs. Seok Hyeon Ko
Ko scored a sizeable upset in his promotional debut against Oban Elliott in June, but I expect that he may struggle to deal with Rowe’s significant height and reach advantage during one of the more underrated matchups on this card.
(Pick: Rowe)
Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi
Returning from a layoff of nearly a year and a half, I’ll pick Carnelossi to pull off a small upset and get her hand raised in this all-Brazilian strawweight matchup.
(Pick: Carnelossi)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 110 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights during the event.
