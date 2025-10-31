MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night full picks & predictions for Steve Garcia vs. David Onama

Check out predictions for every fight on this weekend's UFC card.

Drew Beaupre

Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (November 1) for another UFC Fight Night event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

The main event is pivotal featherweight matchup between first-time UFC headliners Steve Garcia and David Onama. Garcia’s current six-fight win streak includes an impressive five knockouts, while Onama comes into the night riding the momentum of four-straight wins.

The night’s co-main event will see Waldo Cortes-Acosta try to kick off another win streak when he meets former PFL Champion Ante Delija, who knocked out Marcin Tybura in the first round of his promotional debut at UFC Paris.

UFC Vegas 110 Main Card Predictions

Steve Garcia vs. David Onama

Giga Chikadze (red gloves) fights David Onama (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center.
Giga Chikadze (red gloves) fights David Onama (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

It isn’t the most high-profile main event the UFC has ever put together, but this is an intriguing fight between two featherweights on impressive win streaks. Garcia has understandably gotten a bit more shine during his run thanks to his knockout power, but I think Onama can snap that winning streak and move himself further up the 145 lbs. ranks.

(Pick: Onama)

READ MORE: Gable Steveson celebrates with UFC legend Jon Jones after viral 15-second KO

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija

Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights Ante Delija (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena.
Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights Ante Delija (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Cortes-Acosta’s march towards heavyweight title contention was at least temporarily halted when he came up short against Sergei Pavlovich. Delija impressed in his UFC debut by knocking out divisional staple Marcin Tybura, and I’ll take the Croation to improve his UFC record to 2-0 in what admittedly may be a tough stylistic matchup.

(Pick: Delija)

Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo

Themba Gorimbo (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Vicente Luque (red gloves) at T-Mobile Arena.
Themba Gorimbo (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Vicente Luque (red gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Gorimbo was on quite a run before he ran into Vicente Luque. This matchup against Wells looks to be a good spot for him to rebound, as the American comes into the night on a two-fight skid.

(Pick: Gorimbo)

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle

Yadier del Valle after his win on Dana White's Contender Series.
Yadier del Valle after his win on Dana White's Contender Series. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Outside of the main event, this is the best matchup on the card by a significant margin. I’m a little surprised that the fight was put together so early in their respective UFC careers, but I’m picking del Valle to upset Dulgarian in the latter fighter’s first outing in more than a year.

(Pick: del Valle)

Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza

Daniel Frunza during his UFC debut against Rhys McKee.
Daniel Frunza during his UFC debut against Rhys McKee. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

It looks like a near-certainty that this fight will end in a knockout, and I’m going to slightly lean with Frunza to connect with something big and collect his first UFC victory.

(Pick: Frunza)

Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden

Allan Nascimento after defeating Carlos Hernandez.
Allan Nascimento after defeating Carlos Hernandez. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This is a good matchup for Durden to potentially get back on track given that it feels like the fight will largely take place on the ground, but I still have to side with Nascimento to get the job done and extend his win streak to four fights.

(Pick: Nascimento)

READ MORE: UFC star suffered devastating injury during viral UFC 321 knockout

UFC Vegas 110 Preliminary Card Predictions

Kevin Christian vs. Billy Elekana

Bogdan Guskov (red gloves) fights Billy Elekana (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome.
Bogdan Guskov (red gloves) fights Billy Elekana (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The towering Christian comes into his UFC debut after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, but I think Elekana won't be intimidated by the Brazilian’s frame and should be able to earn his second win in a row here.

(Pick: Elekana)

Timmy Cuamba vs. Chang Ho Lee

Chang Ho Lee during his fight with Cortavious Romious.
Chang Ho Lee during his fight with Cortavious Romious. / (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This bantamweight scrap will hopefully be one of the more entertaining fights on the UFC Vegas 110 prelims, and Lee should be able to extend an undefeated start to his UFC career in what I expect will be a hard-fought matchup.

(Pick: Lee)

Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas

Donte Johnson during his fight on Dana White's Contender Series.
Donte Johnson during his fight on Dana White's Contender Series. / (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

I don’t necessarily expect to see Johnson make a major impact on the UFC middleweight division, but at the very least he should be able to finally bounce Dumas from the promotion.

(Pick: Johnson)

Ketlen Viera vs. Norma Dumont

Irene Aldana of Mexico (red gloves) fights Norma Dumont of Brazil (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306.
Irene Aldana of Mexico (red gloves) fights Norma Dumont of Brazil (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This fight deserves to be on the main card given that it’s one of three matchups featuring top-ranked fighters. It’s also a possible title eliminator for the women’s bantamweight division, and I think Dumont will extend here lengthy winning run and put herself in line for a championship opportunity.

(Pick: Dumont)

Montserrat Conejo Ruiz vs. Alice Ardelean

Eduarda Moura (red gloves) fights Montserrat Ruiz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena.
Eduarda Moura (red gloves) fights Montserrat Ruiz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

Conejo Ruiz would almost certainly exit the UFC with a third-straight loss, but even though she’s on a losing skid the Mexican strawweight has been facing a significantly higher level of competition compared to Ardelean.

(Pick: Canejo Ruiz)

Phil Rowe vs. Seok Hyeon Ko

Phil Rowe (red gloves) fights Ange Loosa (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena.
Phil Rowe (red gloves) fights Ange Loosa (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ko scored a sizeable upset in his promotional debut against Oban Elliott in June, but I expect that he may struggle to deal with Rowe’s significant height and reach advantage during one of the more underrated matchups on this card.

(Pick: Rowe)

READ MORE: UFC legend shares scathing assessment of Joe Rogan's fighting experience

Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Ariane Carnelossi fights against Lupita Godinez during UFC 274 at Footprint Center.
Ariane Carnelossi fights against Lupita Godinez during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Returning from a layoff of nearly a year and a half, I’ll pick Carnelossi to pull off a small upset and get her hand raised in this all-Brazilian strawweight matchup.

(Pick: Carnelossi)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 110 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights during the event.

More MMA Knockout News

Upcoming UFC Fight Night gets new matchup after this Saturday's card loses bout

Ex-UFC champion calls for massive change to post-fight bonuses in Paramount era

UFC reportedly parts ways with two fighters after disappointing UFC 321 performances

UFC title challenger sounds off on MMA referees after controversial UFC 321 eye poke

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News