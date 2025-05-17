UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales free live stream results & highlights
Following the promotion’s recent road trip, the UFC returns home tonight (May 17) with a UFC Fight Night headlined by top welterweight contenders.
The main event will see former title challenger Gilbert Burns try to snap a three-fight skid against the up-and-coming Michael Morales, who boasts an undefeated record and is currently sitting at #12 in the UFC’s welterweight rankings.
The night’s co-main event features light heavyweights Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato. Craig is also looking to rebound from three-straight losses, while Bellato hopes to get back to his winning ways after fighting to a draw with Jimmy Crute at UFC 312.
UFC Vegas 106 Main Card & Prelims
The rest of the main card includes a lightweight matchup between Sodiq Yusuff and Mairon Santos after Nursulton Ruziboev and Dustin Stoltzfus square off in a middleweight bout where the cageside judges likely won’t be needed.
Featherweights Julian Erosa and Melquizael Costa kick off the main card action following a featured prelim bout between UFC debutant Matheus Camilo and Gabe Green. The rest of the night’s prelims are also highlighted by intriguing matchups such as Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises and undefeated newcomer Yadier DelValle taking on Connor Matthews.
The action is set to kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
UFC Fight Night Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales
• Co-Main Event: Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
• Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos
• Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
• Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
• Matheus Camilo vs. Gabe Green
• Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises
• Connor Matthews vs. Yadier DelValle
• Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa
• Denise Gomes vs. Elise Reed
• Hyun Sung Park vs. Carlos Hernandez
• Luana Pinheiro vs. Tecia Pennington.
