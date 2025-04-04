UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy hit with last-minute cancellation
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy has been hit with another gutting cancellation.
Following the news that Kennedy Nzechukwu will be replaced by Uran Satybaldiev on two days' notice, another fight on the night's prelims has been pulled on the scales.
Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos cancelled
One of the most anticipated fights on the prelims, Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos, has been cancelled. Santos failed to make weight in the allocated time, forcing the cancellation.
Unfortunately for the Englishman, Grant, his trip to Vegas has been fruitless. 'Dangerous' made weight and will likely receive his show money, and favorable matchmaking in the future.
UFC Vegas 105 proceeds with 12 fights:
- Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy; FW
- Joanderson Brito vs. Pat Sabatini; FW
- Cortavious Romious vs. Chang Ho Lee; BW
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday; HW
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Brad Tavares; MW
- Robert Valentin vs. Torrez Finney; MW
- Luis Gurule vs. Ode Osbourne; FLW
- Dione Barbosa vs. Diana Belbita; FLW
- Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza; WW
- Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcao; BW
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar; SW
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes; SW
