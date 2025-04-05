UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy free live results & highlights
Following trips to London and Mexico City the last two weekends, the UFC returns home to Las Vegas tonight (April 5) for a UFC Fight Night card featuring a pivotal featherweight headliner.
The night’s main will see Lerone Murphy attempt to continue his march towards title contention when he meets former interim title challenger Josh Emmett, who is returning to the cage for the first time since his jaw-dropping knockout against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296.
Another pair of featherweights will also be in action for the co-main event, where Joanderson Brito will try to bounce back after having his five-fight win streak snapped when he takes on longtime UFC veteran Pat Sabatini.
READ MORE: 80-fight UFC veteran suffers hideous knockout in bare knuckle fight
UFC Vegas 105 Main Card & Prelims
The rest of the night’s main card will see Cortavious Romious take on Chang Ho Lee and middleweight veterans Gerald Meerschaert and Brad Tavares square off in one of the card’s most intriguing contests.
Ode Osbourne will also welcome Luis Gurule to the UFC after Torrez Finney makes his own promotional debut against Robert Valentin to kick off the main card, and the night's prelims are highlighted by matchups like Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcao and Martin Buday vs. former LFA Light Heavyweight Champion Uran Satybaldiev.
Romious will forfeit 20% of his fight purse to Lee after missing weight ahead of the event, and a bantamweight matchup between Davey Grant and Daniel Santos was also scrapped on weigh-in day due to a medical issue on the part of Santos.
READ MORE: UFC officially introduces eight fighters and removes four
The prelims for UFC Vegas 105 are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
UFC Fight Night Main Card Results (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy
• Co-Main Event: Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito
• Cortavious Romious vs. Chang Ho Lee
• Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert
• Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule
• Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin
UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card Results (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Diana Belbita vs. Dione Barbosa
• Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza
• Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes
• Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcao
• Martin Buday vs. Uran Satybaldiev
• Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC reportedly adds major title eliminator to UFC 317
- ONE Championship star Nico Carrillo on new division & training with Georges St-Pierre
- UFC cast-off reportedly targeted in alleged assassination plot
- Sean O'Malley vows to be '70% better' in Merab Dvalishvili rematch
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.