UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas for the first time in nearly a month with another Fight Night installment from the UFC APEX Saturday night.
UFC Fight Night Preview: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba, Best Fights & Full Card
Top Strawweights Meet In Las Vegas
Although the card isn’t the most top-contender heavy, it does feature an important strawweight fight and potential title eliminator bout between Amanda Lemos (14-3-1 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and Virna Jandiroba (20-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in the main event.
Both women have had their respective runs in the UFC, with Lemos having already fought current strawweight champion Weili Zhang (25-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) in Aug. 2023, coming up just short.
With the loss to Zhang, Lemos has still managed to win three out of her last four fights, including a decision-win against Mackenzie Dern (13-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) in February. Lemos has won 56 percent of her fights by KO/TKO, including her then-fourth-straight 2021 win against Montserrat Conejo Ruiz, needing only 36 seconds to finish the job.
Meanwhile, Jandiroba has won three-straight and has not lost in nearly three years. Her last win saw her defeat Lupita Godinez by unanimous decision in March.
Unlike her opponent, Jandiroba is primarily a jiu-jitsu practitioner and has won 65 percent of her fights by submission. She has yet to lose back-to-back fights and has been with the UFC since March 2019.
The card was meant to feature 12 fights with a mix of prospects and veteran talent, but unfortunately the co-main event between Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park was scrapped on weigh-in day and the card will proceed with 11 fights.
Below is more info on how to watch UFC Vegas 94, including start times and betting odds.
What Time Is UFC Vegas 94 And What Are The Updated Betting Odds?
Check out the updated bout order below, which begins with the prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Odds are updated courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change as the event draws closer.
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Full Fight Card Predictions
Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Main Event: Amanda Lemos (+114) vs. Virna Jandiroba (-135)
• Co-Main Event: Brad Tavares (+136) vs. Jun Yong Park (-162)*
• Steve Garcia (-148) vs. Seung Woo Choi (+124)
• Kurt Holobaugh (+110) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (-130)
• Cody Durden (-105) vs. Bruno Silva (-115)
• Bill Algeo (-170) vs. Doo Ho Choi (+142)
Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
•Jeong Yeong Lee (-192) vs. Hyder Amil (+160)
• Brian Kelleher (+170) vs. Cody Gibson (-205)
• Miranda Maverick (-218) vs. Dione Barbosa (+180)
• Loik Radzhabov (-115) vs. Trey Ogden (-105)
• Luana Carolina (-110) vs. Lucie Pudilová (-110) – EVEN
• Mohammed Usman (-122) vs. Thomas Peterson (+102)
*The co-main event between Tavares and Park was scrapped due to a medical issue
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.