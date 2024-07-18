UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba Best Bets & Full Card Odds
The UFC is back at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, NV this weekend for a UFC Fight Night card featuring plenty of intriguing matchups and a main event between top strawweight contenders.
MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba, and we’ll also take a look at some close lines as well as underdog and prop bet picks for the event.
All odds via FanDuel (odds subject to change).
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Full Fight Card Odds
• Amanda Lemos (+102) vs. Virna Jandiroba (-130)
• Brad Tavares (+130) vs. Jun Yong Park (-166)
• Steve Garcia (-154) vs. Seung Woo Choi (+120)
• Kurt Holobaugh (+110) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (-140)
• Cody Durden (-120) vs. Bruno Silva (-106)
• Bill Algeo (-174) vs. Doo Ho Choi (+136)
• Hyder Amil (+162) vs. Jung Yong Lee (-210)
• Brian Kelleher (+164) vs. Cody Gibson (-215)
• Miranda Maverick (-225) vs. Dione Barbosa (+172)
• Loik Radzhabov (-122) vs. Trey Ogden (-104)
• Luana Carolina (-111) vs. Lucie Pudilová (-115)
• Mohammed Usman (-136) vs. Thomas Peterson (+106)
UFC Fight Night Close Calls
Trey Ogden to Defeat Loik Radzhabov (-104)
Coming off a decision-win over another experienced veteran in Kurt Holobaugh, Ogden now has an interesting matchup in front of him when he meets Radzhabov in Las Vegas. “The Tajik Tank” gave Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady a rude welcome to the UFC earlier this year, but Ogden is more than capable of grinding out a decision in a fight that should showcase some high-level grappling.
Cody Durden to Defeat Bruno Silva (-120)
Durden was submitted by Tagir Ulanbekov in his last outing, but prior to that the 33-year-old was on an impressive four-fight winning streak. He and Silva were previously booked to meet last September, and although “Bulldog” definitely presents some problems on the feet Durden will likely try to bring things to the mat as soon as possible.
UFC Fight Night Underdog Bets
Amanda Lemos to Defeat Virna Jandiroba (+102)
It’s hard to forget how lopsided Lemos’ strawweight title bid against Weili Zhang was at UFC 292, but she did get back into the win column with a strong showing against Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298. While Jandiroba has looked good during her current three-fight win streak I don’t think she should be the favorite here, especially given the fact that it’s her first five-round main event.
Brad Tavares to Defeat Jun Yong Park (+130)
This is an important fight for Tavares after the longtime middleweight staple has gone 1-3 over his last four appearances. Park was on a four-fight win streak that included three submissions before he lost a close decision to Andre Muniz late last year, but given how reliable Tavares’ takedown defense has been throughout his career he should be able to keep the South Korean from bringing the fight to his preferred area.
UFC Fight Night Prop Bets
Steve Garcia to Defeat Seung Woo Choi via KO/TKO +130
Four-straight wins via KO/TKO would be quite a feat, but why not take a flier and ride with Garcia given his last three performances? Choi’s knockout-loss to Michael Trizano in 2022 was just the second time he’s been stopped with strikes in his career, but as long as the fight stays standing “Mean Machine” is always a threat to land something big.
Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Hyder Amil Under 2.5 Rounds (-122)
Lee is still hunting for his first UFC finish, but the majority of his wins have come via stoppage and he famously scored two knockouts in under a minute on Road to UFC. Amil debuted earlier this year with a TKO-win over Fernie Garcia, and another big finish could see “The Hurricane” upset the South Korean and avoid his first professional loss.
Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson Fight Goes the Distance (+120)
Kelleher has been stopped in the first round of his last three fights, and while Gibson is also desperately in need of a win here I don’t know that he’ll get reckless enough to give “Boom” a chance to land a big shot. A fourth-straight loss (especially via finish) would almost certainly spell the end of Kelleher’s time with the UFC, and with Gibson also potentially fighting for his job I see both men avoiding any major risks before going to the scorecards.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
MMA Knockout will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba all throughout fight week, so be sure to check back on our home page for live results and highlights from all the action on fight night.
