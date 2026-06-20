UFC Fight Night: Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi 2 Full Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns to home to the Meta APEX this weekend for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 fights on the card.

The main event is a rematch nearly 10 years in the making, as top flyweight contender Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi meet again after Horiguchi previously submitted Kape during the RIZIN bantamweight Grand Prix in 2017.

The co-main event is also an important bout for the light heavyweight division, as Navajo Stirling will try to add to his undefeated record and move closer towards a Top 15 matchup when he takes on Ion Cutelaba.

UFC Vegas 119 Main Card Predictions

Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Manel Kape (red gloves) fights Bruno Silva (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Provided that he’s able to make this a largely stand-up affair, I think Kape should be able to avenge his previous loss to Horiguchi and halt the momentum the Japanese star has established since his unexpected return to the UFC.

(Pick: Kape)

Ion Cutelaba vs. Navajo Stirling

Navajo Stirling (red gloves) reacts after defeating Bruno Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Cutelaba does have the power necessary to pull off the upset here, but I have to side with Stirling to get his hand raised and likely set himself up for a crack at the light heavyweight rankings his next time out.

(Pick: Stirling)

Christian Rodriguez vs. Hyder Amil

Julian Erosa (red gloves) fights Christian Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This fight probably won’t garner significant attention, but it’s one of the more intriguing matchups on the card. Both men enter the nights following back-to-back losses, and Rodriguez should be able to get back into the win column in what promises to be a fun featherweight scrap.

(Pick: Rodriguez)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov

Heavily-favored to get things done in his promotional debut, I expect that Magomedov will put on a dominant showing and introduce himself to UFC fans.

(Pick: Magomedov)

Vinicius Oliveira vs. Andre Fili

Ricky Simon (red gloves) fights Vinicius Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fili is the kind of experienced veteran that could provide a more significant test for Oliveira than some fans may be expecting, but “Lokdog” has the power needed to end things if he can connect with the American’s chin.

(Pick: Oliveira)

UFC Vegas 119 Preliminary Card

Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas

Mitch Raposo (red gloves) fights Andre Lima (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

I’m surprised that the UFC isn’t giving Lima a more significant step up at this point, but a win over Borjas should set “Mascote” up to finally face a more established name in the flyweight division.

(Pick: Lima)

Bia Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins

The UFC knows that it needs to move Mesquita along fairly quickly given that she’s already 35 years old, and this matchup with Mullins looks like a tailor-made opportunity for the grappling legend to bring her record to 8-0.

(Pick: Mesquita)

Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento

I have to expect that Raposo will find himself tied up with Nascimento at some point during this fight, which is bad news for the American given that he’ll be facing a significant submission threat in Las Vegas.

(Pick: Nascimento)

Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Gaston Bolaños

Luke Riley (red gloves) fights Michael Aswell Jr. (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Neither of these men have managed to establish any sort of momentum since joining the UFC, and a win here should allow Aswell to extend his time with the promotion and potentially end Bolaños' UFC career in the process.

(Pick: Aswell)

Leon Shahbazyan vs. Levan Chokheli

This is one of two matchups between debuting fighters on this card, and I feel Chokheli is rightfully favored here even though Shahbazyan comes into the night on a four-fight win streak.

(Pick: Chokheli)

Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos

Karol Rosa (red gloves) fights Ailin Perez (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This all-Brazilian matchup is an important one for the women’s bantamweight division, and I’ll slightly lean with Rosa to get the better of Santos and secure back-to-back victories.

(Pick: Rosa)

Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi

This was a very late-notice addition to this card, and I expect that Collins will get his hand raised and extend his undefeated record in a battle between UFC debutants.

(Pick: Collins)

Be sure to check back with MMA KO later today for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Vegas 119.