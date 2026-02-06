UFC Fight Night: Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira Full Card Picks & Predictions

The first UFC Fight Night of 2026 takes place this Saturday (February 7), and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

The main event will see Mario Bautista try to kick off another win streak when he takes on fellow top-ranked bantamweight contender Vinicius Oliveira, who is unbeaten in the Octagon since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.

The co-main event is also a huge matchup for the flyweight division. Amir Albazi will look to rebound from his first UFC loss when he takes on Kyoji Horiguchi, who rejoined the UFC last year and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his return fight at UFC Qatar.

UFC Vegas 113 Main Card Predictions

Mario Bautista vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Mario Bautista (red gloves) fights Patchy Mix (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Oliveira’s exciting style has understandably made the Brazilian plenty of new fans since he joined the UFC, but Bautista is only one fight removed from a lengthy win streak.

(Pick: Bautista)

READ MORE: UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Drops Massive Return Update as Fans Wait for Fight News

Amir Albazi vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Kyoji Horiguchi (red gloves) reacts to fight against Ali Bagautinov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at SSE Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Horiguchi made an absolute statement in his UFC return against Tagir Ulanbekov, and the 35-year-old won’t be far off from what would be an improbable second UFC title shot if he’s able to stifle Albazi’s grappling here.

(Pick: Horiguchi)

Jailton Almeida vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Rizvan Kuniev during his fight with Renan Ferreira at 2023 PFL 2. | (Cooper Neill/PFL)

Dangerous as Almeida is once he manages to get an opponent to the mat, I’m not certain that he’s going to be able to crack Kuniev’s takedown defense in this matchup.

(Pick: Kuniev)

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Michal Oleksiejczuk (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Gerald Meerschaert (red gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Oleksiejczuk has experienced quite a career resurgence since joining the “Fighting Nerds”, and this looks like a favorable spot for him to earn another stoppage-win with Barriault coming into the night on a 1-4 run dating back to the start of 2024.

(Pick: Oleksiejczuk)

Jean Matsumoto vs. Farid Basharat

Rob Font (red gloves) fights Jean Matsumoto (blue gloves) in the catchweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This banger of a bantamweight bout should put the winner in line for a possible crack at the division’s Top 15. As good as Basharat has looked since joining the UFC, I think Matsumoto has the skills necessary to hand him the first loss of his career.

(Pick: Matsumoto)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Julius Walker

Dustin Jacoby (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Vitor Petrino (red gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Coming off a pair of knockout-wins, Jacoby should be able to keep Walker at range during this fight and either end things with a big shot or outpoint “Juice Box” and earn a decision.

(Pick: Jacoby)

READ MORE: UFC Fighter Books Shockingly Quick Turnaround Fight After Ugly Knockout Loss

UFC Vegas 113 Preliminary Card Predictions

Alex Morono vs. Daniil Donchenko

Daniil Donchenko (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Rodrigo Sezinanfo (red gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

I’m very tempted to side with an experienced veteran in Moreno to pull off an upset here, but Donchenko simply looked too impressive during the The Ultimate Fighter welterweight finals against Rodrigo Sezinando .

(Pick: Donchenko)

Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Niko Price

Niko Price (red gloves) fights Jacobe Smith (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The loser of this fight will almost certainly end up being cut from the UFC, and I’ll take Price to turn back the clock a bit and pick up his first win in nearly two years.

(Pick: Price)

Bruna Brasil vs. Ketlen Souza

Shauna Bannon (red gloves) fights Bruna Brasil (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Souza came two scorecards short of a four-fight win streak after suffering split decision losses in her last two outings, and I unfortunately think “Esquentadinha” is going to find herself on a three-fight skid after facing Brasil.

(Pick: Brasil)

Javid Basharat vs. Gianni Vazquez

Ricky Simon (red gloves) fights Javid Basharat (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

All credit to Vazquez for stepping up to take this fight on short notice following Said Nurmagomedov’s withdrawal, but I have to pick Basharat to get back on track after suffering the first losses of his career.

(Pick: Basharat)

Cong Wang vs. Eduarda Moura

Wang Cong (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Ariane Da Silva (red gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wang is now two wins removed from her massive upset-loss to Gabriella Fernandes, and this matchup with Moura will give “Joker” a chance to prove that she’s ready for a crack at the women’s flyweight Top 10.

(Pick: Wang)

Muin Gafurov vs. Jakub Wiklacz

Jakub Wiklacz (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Patchy Mix (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This might be the most underrated fight on the entire card, and I’m going to slightly lean with Wiklacz in what should hopefully be an entertaining scrap.

(Pick: Wiklacz)

READ MORE: Ex-UFC Champion Reportedly Accepts Risky Fight for New UFC Mexico Main Event

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Klaudia Sygula

Miranda Maverick (red gloves) fights Priscila Capoeira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. | Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

I don’t expect this to be the most exciting curtain jerker for UFC Vegas 113, but I do have to side with the more experienced fighter in Cachoeira to get her hand raised.

(Pick: Cachoeira)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 113 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us as for live results and highlights on fight night.

More MMA Knockout News

• Undefeated MMA Fighter Leaves Opponent Facedown After Savage Walk-Off Knockout

• UFC Reveals Incredible Main Event & Full Card for UFC Fight Night London

• 3 Biggest Overreactions From UFC 325: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2

• Fighter Pulled from UFC 325 Fight After Cheating Scale During Weigh-Ins

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.