UFC Mexico: Moreno vs. Erceg how to watch, bout order, odds
The UFC closes out its March schedule with a 13-fight card from Mexico City, Mexico. The card's headliner is Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg in a flyweight main event. Six Mexican-born fighters are scheduled to compete on the card, which features a vast majority of prospects and veterans..
Moreno (22-8 MMA, 10-5-2 UFC) has split his last four fights while relinquishing the UFC flyweight championship to the current titleholder, Alexandre Pantoja (29-5 MMA, 13-3 UFC), in July 2023 at UFC 290. A victory against Erceg (12-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) remains priority No. 1 come Saturday night, too. In the title shot conversation for a potential rematch with the Brazilian later this year, Moreno told reporters Wednesday he'd be doing himself a disservice by looking past Erceg and not redefining himself as one of 125-pound's best.
“I’m not even thinking about my past," Moreno said. "That is something I had to avoid for this one,” Moreno said. “You guys always ask me, ‘What is the pressure of your next fight?’ And I always answer the same: There’s a lot of pressure on us always. But I can’t put more of that weight on my shoulders. I just stopped thinking about my past. I don’t know nothing about my past. I grabbed all the lessons from that, but right now I’m very focused on my present, very focused on Steve Erceg, and I’m ready for the challenge.”
Brandon Moreno Eagerly Awaits UFC Title Fight
UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg fighter face-offs live stream
Being soley focused on Erceg, however, doesn't change the fact Moreno wants to eventually regain his belt again to become a three-time champion. It might take longer than anticipated, and the 31-year-old is content with the reality.
“Winning this Saturday, I believe I can raise my hand and say, ‘Hey, man, I deserve the opportunity, as well,'” Moreno said. “Let’s see what happens.”
READ MORE:UFC Fight Night Mexico: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg full card picks & predictions
Erceg was blunt in his assessment of Moreno. He said he recognizes what's at stake regarding how few and far between these opportunities come about and wants to focus his attention regarding making a statement against Moreno to erase the sting of his Pantoja UFC 301 main event loss last spring.
“This would definitely be my biggest win,” Erceg said. “As far as where it puts me, it puts me in the mix. I think likely Kai Kara-France will probably fight [Alexandre Pantoja] for the title. Then I think [Brandon] Royval and Manel Kape have done enough to be No. 1 contenders, so they’ll probably fight each other. Then I’ll fight somebody highly ranked first, then the loser or winner of one of those fights.”
Check out the bout order and betting odds below as of Saturday morning, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The prelims get underway at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The entire event will stream in its entirety on ESPN+, airing linearly on ESPN2 in the U.S.
UFC Mexico main card star fined 20% of their salary
UFC Mexico Main Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, ESPN+, ESPN2)
- Main Event: Brandon Moreno (-236) vs. Steve Erceg (+195), flyweight
- Co-Main Event: Manuel Torres (-112) vs. Drew Dober (-108), lightweight
- Kelvin Gastelum (+240) vs. Joe Pyfer (-298), middleweight
- Raul Rosas Jr. (-520) vs. Vince Morales (+390), bantamweight
- David Martinez (-520) vs. Saimon Oliveira (+390), bantamweight
- Ronaldo Rodriguez (-155) vs. Kevin Borjas (+130), flyweight
UFC Mexico Main Card (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, ESPN+, ESPN 2)
- Featured Prelim: Edgar Chairez (-278) vs. CJ Vergara (+225), flyweight
- Jose Medina (+350) vs. Ateba Abega Gautier (-455), middleweight
- Christian Rodriguez (-166) vs. Melquizael Costa (+140), featherweight
- Loopy Godinez (-238) vs. Julia Polastri (+195), strawweight
- Rafa Garcia I-425) vs. Vinc Pichel (+330), lightweight
- Jamall Emmers (-500) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+330), featherweight
- MarQuel Mederos (-155) vs. Austin Hubbard (+130), lightweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC champion's sister retires from MMA following huge career change
- Boxing star Ryan Garcia reveals if he’d actually fight Jake Paul
- UFC’s newest rival debuts with Holly Holm and three former champions
- Conor McGregor snubs UFC and boxing: ‘Bare knuckle is leagues above’
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.