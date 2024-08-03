UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds

MMA Knockout

Get the lowdown from Abu Dhabi ahead of an early card in the U.S.

Zain Bando

The 700th all-time UFC event is a "Fight Night" installment from Abu Dhabi. The promotion is making another trip back to the Middle East to build on the success of the June Saudi Arabia event.

The 13-fight card is topped by a critical bantamweight encounter between Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and a protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC).

Aug 5, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cory Sandhagen (red gloves) celebrates the win over Rob Font (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sandhagen brings together a three-fight winning streak between Sept. 2022 and Aug. 2023, having defeated some of the division’s top contenders, including Rob Font (20-8 MMA, 10-7 UFC) and former title challenger Marlon Vera (23-9-1 MMA, 15-8 UFC) who also shares the card with Sandhagen.

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Betting Guide & Full Card Odds

As for Nurmagomedov, he has had a meteoric rise toward the top of the bantamweight rankings, but in terms of name value, a fight with Sandhagen will likely be the most significant part of his career thus far.

Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Brian Kelleher (red gloves) fights Umar Nurmagomedov (blue gloves) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Three of his five wins have come by stoppage since he debuted in Jan. 2021. In March, Nurmagomedov’s most recent fight saw him earn a unanimous decision against Bekzat Almakhan (11-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), setting up a potential title shot berth with a win against Sandhagen.

Middle Eastern talent will be on full display throughout the card as Shara Magomedov (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) tries to keep his undefeated record alive in a short-notice fight against Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-8 MMA, 7-6, 1 NC UFC), who attempts to snap a 1-3 skid across his last four outings. His last win came in Aug. 2023 against Chidi Njokuani (23-10 MMA, 3-3 UFC).

UFC Fight Night News: Tony Ferguson Responds to Dana White’s Calls for Retirement

Although Nick Diaz will no longer be part of the co-main event feature, Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA, 15-8 UFC) will look to hold down the fort on the older guard of the UFC veterans and snap a five-year losing streak against Michael Chiesa (16-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC), who enters the lightweight encounter on a losing skid of his own.

Dec 16, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tony Ferguson (red gloves) fights Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

If Ferguson loses again, he’ll be the first fighter in UFC history to drop eight in a row. Ferguson’s last win came at UFC 238 against now-retired Donald Cerrone in June 2019, which earned Ferguson a then-interim lightweight title shot against Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC).

The UFC’s international schedule will pause after Saturday afternoon, but for now, Abu Dhabi will remain the center of the MMA world for at least a week.

UFC News: Marlon Vera Reacts to Opponent Training With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Who Else Is Fighting At UFC Abu Dhabi And What Are The Betting Odds?

Check out the entire bout order and start times below. The card is free in the U.S. on ESPN2 and ABC for the prelims and main card, respectively. Betting odds are subject to change and are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Prelims (Noon ET | 9 a.m. PT | ESPN2 and ESPN+)

Sedriques Dumas (-238) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+195)

Jai Herbert (-130) vs. Rolando Bedoya (+195)

Victoria Dudakova (-170) vs. Sam Hughes (+142)

Guram Kutateladze (-225) vs. Jordan Vucenic (+185)

Shamil Gaziev (-290) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (+235)

Mohammad Yahya (+300) vs. Kaue Fernandes (-380)

Alonzo Menifield (+180) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (-218)

Main Card (3 p.m. ET | noon PT | ABC, ESPN+)

Joel Alvarez (-155) vs. Elves Brener (+130)

Mackenzie Dern (-118) vs. Lupita Godinez (-102)

Tony Ferguson (+440) vs. Michael Chiesa (-600)

Marlon Vera (+120) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (-142)

Shara Magomedov (-258) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (=210)

Cory Sandhagen (+270) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-340)

