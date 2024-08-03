UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
The 700th all-time UFC event is a "Fight Night" installment from Abu Dhabi. The promotion is making another trip back to the Middle East to build on the success of the June Saudi Arabia event.
The 13-fight card is topped by a critical bantamweight encounter between Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and a protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC).
Sandhagen brings together a three-fight winning streak between Sept. 2022 and Aug. 2023, having defeated some of the division’s top contenders, including Rob Font (20-8 MMA, 10-7 UFC) and former title challenger Marlon Vera (23-9-1 MMA, 15-8 UFC) who also shares the card with Sandhagen.
As for Nurmagomedov, he has had a meteoric rise toward the top of the bantamweight rankings, but in terms of name value, a fight with Sandhagen will likely be the most significant part of his career thus far.
Three of his five wins have come by stoppage since he debuted in Jan. 2021. In March, Nurmagomedov’s most recent fight saw him earn a unanimous decision against Bekzat Almakhan (11-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), setting up a potential title shot berth with a win against Sandhagen.
Middle Eastern talent will be on full display throughout the card as Shara Magomedov (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) tries to keep his undefeated record alive in a short-notice fight against Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-8 MMA, 7-6, 1 NC UFC), who attempts to snap a 1-3 skid across his last four outings. His last win came in Aug. 2023 against Chidi Njokuani (23-10 MMA, 3-3 UFC).
Although Nick Diaz will no longer be part of the co-main event feature, Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA, 15-8 UFC) will look to hold down the fort on the older guard of the UFC veterans and snap a five-year losing streak against Michael Chiesa (16-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC), who enters the lightweight encounter on a losing skid of his own.
If Ferguson loses again, he’ll be the first fighter in UFC history to drop eight in a row. Ferguson’s last win came at UFC 238 against now-retired Donald Cerrone in June 2019, which earned Ferguson a then-interim lightweight title shot against Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC).
The UFC’s international schedule will pause after Saturday afternoon, but for now, Abu Dhabi will remain the center of the MMA world for at least a week.
Who Else Is Fighting At UFC Abu Dhabi And What Are The Betting Odds?
Check out the entire bout order and start times below. The card is free in the U.S. on ESPN2 and ABC for the prelims and main card, respectively. Betting odds are subject to change and are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Prelims (Noon ET | 9 a.m. PT | ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Sedriques Dumas (-238) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+195)
Jai Herbert (-130) vs. Rolando Bedoya (+195)
Victoria Dudakova (-170) vs. Sam Hughes (+142)
Guram Kutateladze (-225) vs. Jordan Vucenic (+185)
Shamil Gaziev (-290) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (+235)
Mohammad Yahya (+300) vs. Kaue Fernandes (-380)
Alonzo Menifield (+180) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (-218)
Main Card (3 p.m. ET | noon PT | ABC, ESPN+)
Joel Alvarez (-155) vs. Elves Brener (+130)
Mackenzie Dern (-118) vs. Lupita Godinez (-102)
Tony Ferguson (+440) vs. Michael Chiesa (-600)
Marlon Vera (+120) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (-142)
Shara Magomedov (-258) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (=210)
Cory Sandhagen (+270) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-340)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
