UFC Fight Night Tampa: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley Full Odds & Best Bets
The UFC is in Tampa, FL this week for the promotion’s final event of 2024, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at UFC Tampa as well as look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Tampa Full Card Betting Odds
Colby Covington (+200) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-245)
Cub Swanson (+124) vs. Billy Quarantillo (-148)
Manel Kape (-380) vs. Bruno Silva (+300)
Vitor Petrino (-340) vs. Dustin Jacoby (+270)
Adrian Yanez (+185) vs. Daniel Marcos (-225)
Navajo Stirling (-750) vs. Tuco Tokkos (+525)
Michael Johnson (-230) vs. Ottman Azaitar (+190)
Joel Alvarez (-425) vs. Drakkar Klose (+330)
Sean Woodson (-155) vs. Fernando Padilla (+130)
Miles Johns (+200) vs. Felipe Lima (-245)
Miranda Maverick (-600) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (+440)
Davey Grant (-122) vs. Ramon Taveras (+102)
Josefine Knutsson (-245) vs. Piera Rodriguez (+200)
UFC Tampa Small Favorite & Underdog Bets
Davey Grant to Defeat Ramon Taveras (-122)
Taveras is obviously the younger man here, but even if Grant has slowed down a bit he’s still shared the Octagon with a significantly higher caliber of competition than “The Savage” has faced yet.
Ring rust could be a potential concern given that Grant’s returning after nearly a year and a half away, but at a near pick ‘em I’m happy to go with “Dangerous” to put in a performance that reminds fans that he’s always been one of the UFC’s underrated bantamweights.
Billy Quarantillo to Defeat Cub Swanson (-148)
Seeing Swanson score another win this late in his career would be a feel-good moment for most combat sports fans, but Quarantillo will be looking to add a major name to his record when the two men meet in Tampa.
I expect that this will be a pretty closely-contested fight that may well go to the judges’ scorecards, and at the current line Quarantillo is a decent bet considering he’s the slightly younger man and has less fight mileage at this stage of his career.
Adrian Yanez to Defeat Daniel Marcos (+185)
Yanez seemed poised to make waves in the bantamweight division before being stopped by Rob Font and Jonathan Martinez, but in May he returned to the win column in a big way when he finished Vinicius Salvador in the first round.
Marcos is certainly a tough out, but I think the Peruvian’s undefeated record has a lot to do with him being the favorite here and Yanez is more than capable of pulling off the minor upset.
UFC Tampa Prop Bets
Davey Grant vs. Ramon Taveras Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (-110)
I've already picked Grant to win, but it’s worth noting that “Dangerous” has been susceptible to submissions in his career and Taveras has forced a few opponents to tap in between his many knockouts.
Grant is a major threat on the feet himself, and if Taveras isn’t able to crack the 38-year-old’s chin with one of his own strikes then he could find himself on the wrong end of a fight-ending shot if things largely play out on the feet.
Joel Alvarez vs. Drakkar Klose Goes Over 1.5 Rounds (-166)
There’s upset potential here for Klose, and while I do expect that Alvarez will win I think he’s too heavily-favored against a fighter that’s only been stopped once in his professional and amateur MMA careers.
“El Fenomeno” is an incredible finisher and could certainly find a way to get things done inside the distance in Tampa, but I think Klose will challenge Alvarez enough to where a potential finish won’t come until the latter half of the fight.
Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley to be Won by Split or Majority Decision (+400)
This one is obviously a bit more of a longshot, but Covington’s chin has historically held up well throughout his career and Buckley is set to compete in his first five-round fight.
It’s certainly possible that Buckley could connect with something big in the early going to stop an aging Covington, but if “Chaos” still has anything left at this stage of his career then he could make this a gritty fight that leaves the judges divided once it’s all said and done.
