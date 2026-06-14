UFC Freedom 250: How to Stream Topuria-Gaethje & Pereira-Gane Fights at White House

UFC Freedom 250 is just hours away, and the anticipation could not be higher. Despite it being only a seven-fight card, which is headlined by a championship doubleheader featuring UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria vs. interim champion Justin Gaethje and a heavyweight interim title fight between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

The event takes place on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., as the UFC will commemorate Flag Day alongside America 250 (July 4) and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

Politics aside, this is a historic event for all the fighters involved, particularly the headliners. Topuria is making his first defense of his lightweight title since beating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last June.

“Listen, if he’s gonna try to move forward we all know what’s going to happen,” Topuria said of Gaethje Thursday. “I’m going to put him to sleep in the first two minutes. But I don’t know how much of what he’s saying is the truth, but whatever. He’s going to have to deal with my strategy; I’m not going to have to deal with his.”

Gaethje became the interim champion in January at UFC 324, earning a decision win over Paddy Pimblett in a title eliminator main event.

UFC Freedom 250 Features Two Title Fights

UFC

Meanwhile, in the co-feature, Pereira can become a three-division champion, should he beat Gane in his heavyweight debut. But Pereira, who briefly reclaimed the light heavyweight strap with a TKO win against Magomed Ankalaev last October, is unbothered by the pressure as he chases UFC history, he said.

“I see it as another fight,” Pereira said through an interpreter as the Lincoln Memorial crowd cheered. “I know the responsibilities. We see here that it’s a huge event. Even the number of people here, reporters, we see the difference. But none of this, to me, is pressure. The pressure I have is the pressure of the fight. We’re there, we’re going to fight, we know the risks. So that, to me, is the pressure. And it’s a controlled pressure; I see it as another fight.”

Check out the full main card bout order below, with odds presented from DraftKings Sportsbook. The event requires a Paramount+ subscription ($8.99/month) for full card access, without needing to purchase pay-per-view. The stream, which sees the first fight begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, can be accessed here.

UFC Freedom 250 Full Card Odds

(Zuffa LLC)

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Ilia Topuria (-470) vs. Justin Gaethje (+360), UFC lightweight title

Ilia Topuria (-470) vs. Justin Gaethje (+360), UFC lightweight title Co-Main Event: Alex Pereira (-110, even) vs. Ciryl Gane (-110, even), interim UFC heavyweight title

Alex Pereira (-110, even) vs. Ciryl Gane (-110, even), interim UFC heavyweight title Sean O’Malley (-440) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+340), bantamweight

Josh Hokit (-425) vs. Derrick Lewis (+340), heavyweight

Mauricio Ruffy (-600) vs. Michael Chandler (+440), lightweight

Bo Nickal (-325) vs. Kyle Daukaus (+260), middleweight

Diego Lopes (-148) vs. Steve Garcia (+124), featherweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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