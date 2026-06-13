UFC White House Weigh-Ins Free Live Stream - Topuria vs. Gaethje, Pereira vs. Gane

“UFC Freedom 250” is set to go down tomorrow (June 14) at The White House, and today 14 fighters will step on the scale in Washington D.C, to weigh-in for the event.

Topped by pair of championship matchups, the card’s headlining attraction is a lightweight title unification bout between undefeated Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria and interim titleholder Justin Gaethje.

“The Highlight” won the interim belt for the second time when he defeated Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, while Topuria’s last three fights have seen him knock out future UFC Hall of Famers Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC Freedom 250 Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results

In the night’s second title bout, former two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira will look to make promotional history by becoming the first fighter to win titles in three different weight classes.

“Poatan” will square off with Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, which Gane previously won in 2021. Gane has failed to win undisputed heavyweight gold in three different fights, the most recent of which was a UFC 321 main event with Tom Aspinall that ended in the first round due to inadvertent eye pokes from the Frenchman.

Alex Pereira (left) and Ciryl Gane shake hands after facing-off during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In addition to the two title fights, the card also features a potential bantamweight title eliminator between Sean O’Malley and Aiemann Zahabi. Derrick Lewis also meets undefeated heavyweight contender Josh Hokit in what was a surprise addition to the card after Mauricio Ruffy takes on Michael Chandler.

Sean O'Malley during a press conference for UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Kyle Daukaus will also look to build on an incredible start to his second UFC run in a huge middleweight clash with Bo Nickal, and the action kicks off with a featherweight contest featuring Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia.

Bo Nickal and Kyle Daukaus face-off during a press conference for the UFC Freedom 250 at Lincoln Memorial. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The weigh-ins for “UFC Freedom 250” are set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET today. You can check out a live stream of the proceedings below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when “UFC Freedom 250” goes down at The White House.

UFC Freedom 250 Fight Card

Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje – For the UFC Lightweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane – For the Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia