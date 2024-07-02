UFC News: Michael Chandler Offers Bold Prediction for Islam Makhachev Title Bout
Michael Chandler claims he’s still waiting for Conor McGregor, but that hasn't stopped him from breaking down a potential matchup with UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.
Chandler Claims He's Been Offered UFC Title Shot
The former Bellator titleholder was supposed to welcome McGregor back to the Octagon last weekend in the main event of UFC 303, but after “The Notorious” withdrew from the event with a toe injury fans are now left waiting for news on when and if that matchup will be rebooked.
Chandler still attended UFC 303 and says he's committed to waiting for the McGregor fight, although the 38-year-old also claims that he’s been offered a lightweight title shot against Makhachev in October.
"Iron" Predicts Makhachev Fight
Fans could hardly blame Chandler if he decided to finally move on from a matchup with McGregor considering how long their saga has now dragged on, but even if that fight still appears to be the preferred option it didn’t stop “Iron” from trying to drum up interest around a showdown with Makhachev.
Chandler hasn’t stepped into the cage since UFC 281 when he came up short in a Fight of the Night-winning performance against Dustin Poirier, who recently challenged Makhachev for the lightweight belt at UFC 302 and was submitted in the final round.
Makhachev has now defended his lightweight title three times and seemed set to rematch #1-ranked Arman Tsarukyan next, but Tsarukyan’s recent suspension stemming from an altercation at UFC 300 has thrown the timeline for that fight into question.
