UFC prelim fighter makes history with rare buzzer-beater submission

The performance was a major highlight of the UFC Vegas 106 prelims.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

A bit of promotional history was made during the prelims of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas.

Taking place at the UFC APEX facility following a recent road trip for the world’s leading MMA promotion, UFC Vegas 106 features a welterweight main event between former title challenger Gilbert Burns and undefeated contender Michael Morales.

The 12-fight card didn’t boast a ton of pre-event name value outside of the night’s headliner, but a prelim bout between Luana Santos and Tainara Lisboa did see one fighter etch their name in UFC history.

Santos Makes UFC History With Rare Submission

Scheduled as the fourth fight of the night, the bantamweight matchup between Santos and Lisboa was the third and final women’s bout on the card after Denise Gomes stopped Elise Reed with strikes and Tecia Pennington kicked off the event with a unanimous decision against Luana Pinheiro.

Lisboa entered the night on a five-fight win streak that included victories in her first two UFC bouts but was returning for the first time since October 2023, while Santos was looking to get back into the win column after suffering her first UFC loss against Casey O’Neill last August.

It became apparent during the opening five minutes that Santos held an advantage over her countrywoman on the ground, and during the second round the 25-year-old once again brought things to the mat before she secured an Americana that forced a tap just before the buzzer sounded.

The result marked the third-straight finish at UFC Vegas 106 after Gomes’ TKO victory in the previous fight and Hyun Sung Park’s submission against Carlos Hernandez, and Santos also made UFC history as the promotion’s first female fighter to win Americana.

