UFC co-main event cancelled minutes before fight
UFC Vegas 106 suffered a fatal blow just minutes before the co-main event.
Fans slammed the APEX Fight Night for lacking star power, but it delivered on all fronts, with plenty of finishes and barn-burning decisions to keep everyone pleased. Despite this, given the APEX setting, the atmosphere wasn't the same.
Adding insult to injury, the night's co-main event was cancelled just minutes before it was scheduled to take place.
Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato called off just minutes before scheduled fight
Announced during the buildup to the antepenultimate bout, Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos, the light heavyweight co-main event of UFC Vegas 106 between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato was cancelled. The broadcast team revealed medical issues prevented Bellato from continuing.
It's an unfortunate development, since Bellato was looking to return to the win column after going to a draw with Jimmy Crute in February. Even worse for Craig, who is on a three-fight losing streak and revealed during fight week that he could be fighting for his job.
Fortunately, the fight is being rescheduled for a later date. Many options remain open, including live-crowd events like UFC 318, UFC 319, UFC Baku, or UFC Abu Dhabi.
The timing is reminiscent of the UFC 303 co-main event between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes. Ortega withdrew on the night, and featherweight slugger Dan Ige stepped in on three hours' notice to save the event. Unfortunately for UFC Vegas 106, a short-notice replacement wasn't possible or worth the expense.
