Magomed Ankalaev ignites bitter feud with UFC bogeyman after trading bitter insults
The light heavyweight division embarked on a new era earlier this month when Magomed Ankalaev snatched the belt away from former champion Alex Pereira by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 313 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
A possible rematch is what the UFC's CEO, Dana White, intends to book later this year. Still, if not, another top contender wants a chance to reclaim the belt Pereira (12-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) won in their vacant light heavyweight title fight at UFC 295 in Nov. 2023 by second-round TKO and then again last June at UFC 303 in identical fashion: Jiri Prochazka.
Prochazka (31-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) kept himself in the championship title picture with a victory of his own with a third-round KO/TKO against fellow former champion Jamahal Hill (12-3 MMA, 6-3, 1 NC UFC) at UFC 311 in January.
In the little over two months following the fight, tension has boiled over between Ankalaev (21-1 MMA, 12-1-1, 1 NC UFC) and Prochazka on social media, with their latest dustup likely being the ugliest yet.
Magomed Ankalaev, Jiri Prochazka Exchange Harsh Words On 'X'
It stemmed from Carlos Ulberg (13-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) beating former light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz (29-11 MMA, 12-8-1 UFC) this past Saturday at UFC London to earn Ulberg his eighth consecutive win. The performance, arguably lackluster by Ulberg's standards, was quickly praised by Ankalaev, who called for a No. 1 contender fight between Ulberg and "Fake Ninja" to determine who would fight him next.
These subsequent tweets prompted Prochazka to respond angrily, calling Ankalaev a "fraud champion" while taking a low blow (arguably justified) dig at Ankalaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz.
"Who wrote it, you?" Prochazka asked on 'X' last Saturday night. "Or [someone who is] your slave? Here you showed to everyone who’s fraud Champion. Like I said, I want your head. If I have to go through someone else to hunt you, so [let's] go for that "
Magomed Ankalaev Ignores Jiri Prochazka's Response
As of Tuesday afternoon, Ankalaev has ignored Prochazka's bold claims. However, given the UFC's need to book main events for this summer and fall, this is one to keep at the top of mind if Pereira needs further time away from the Octagon or has another obligation.
For now, the rivalry's potential root is beginning to grow. What happens next, however, is anyone's best guess.
