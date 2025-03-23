‘He’s gonna have to kill me...’ UFC’s 'Lazy Boy' saved Mexico from Sphere shutout
The UFC has a Mexican star on their hands in Ronaldo "Lazy Boy" Rodriguez.
So far, we've seen three Mexican-born fighters go on to become UFC champions. Alexa Grasso, Yair Rodriguez (interim), and former Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno, who returns in the main event of UFC Mexico City this Saturday.
At 25 years old, Ronaldo Rodriguez looks to someday get the gold belt his countryman Moreno twice held. Rodriguez (17-2) is set to fight fellow prospect Kevin Borjas (9-3) on the Fight Night main card. This will be Rodriguez's third UFC appearance.
The Contender Series alumni extended his win-streak to 7 at the world-famous Sphere in September, making one of the most visually-pleasing walks to the Octagon against UFC veteran Ode Osbourne at UFC 306. Both flyweights stood like giants with their fighter models showing up on the widescreen.
Their fight had the backdrop of a Aztec temple and jungle, similar to a Mortal Kombat setting. Like the theme of the widely-popular video game, Rodriguez says he was ready to die in the Sphere that night.
Rodriguez joined 6 other Mexican-born fighters atop UFC 306. He was the only fighter to walk away with a win, but it almost didn't play out that way.
After recieving a massive pop from the crowd, Rodriguez was knocked down by a right hand 40 seconds into the fight, with UFC commentator Joe Rogan yelling, 'That's it!' as the referee watched carefully.
Osbourne swarmed Rodriguez on the ground with punches, but Rodriguez wasn't out, having to fend off a dangerous triangle choke attempt from Osbourne. The choke was locked in tight, with Rodriguez refusing to tap out to the submission.
Osbourne rained down elbows off his back as he applied pressure on the choke.
Rodriguez rode out the storm, escaping the choke attempt and establishing top control.
"I've never seen anyone get out of a submission that deep," UFC commentator Daniel Cormier said of Rodriguez's resilience.
'Lazy Boy' Showed His Mexican Heart In Unbelievable Comeback Win
Rodriguez finished the round on top and dominated in Round 2. The Mexican came to close to finishing Osbourne with ground and pound strikes. Osbourne ended up surviving to see the distance, Rodriguez the winner by unanimous decision
"I love to fight. I love to leave it all on the line against another person. But man, this m***********, he hit hards. Look," Rodriguez showed a big black eye in an interview with ESPN Deportes' Carlos Legaspi. "The b******."
"I grabbed a hold of my balls— I was on the ground, I had just woken up, I was like, 'What the f*** was happening?' I'm not going out like this.' This is my dream. I'm living it. I'm letting any b****** rob me of my moment."
"And if he is, he's going to have to kill me," Rodriguez continued.
"So, I grabbed ahold my balls and said to myself, 'I'm going to fight... I'm going to represent my Mexican heritage.' We never give up. I'm not going to take a step backwards. That's how I'll die, on the line."
Ronaldo Rodriguez puts it on the line all over again at UFC Mexico City this weekend, a highly-anticipated homecoming for the young fighter out of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.
The unranked flyweight is one of the most followed fighters on the UFC roster with 2M followers on Instagram alone.
