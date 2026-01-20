UFC heavyweight fighter addresses fans after being handed 30-month suspension

UFC heavyweight Mohammed Usman has shared an update with fans after being handed a lengthy suspension for violating the promotion’s anti-doping policy.

The younger brother of former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru, Usman punched his ticket to the UFC in 2022 when he became the heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30.

The 36-year-old was scheduled to close out 2025 with a matchup against Valter Walker in October before he withdrew with what fans originally assumed was an injury, but Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) has confirmed that Usman tested positive for testosterone during the lead-up to that booking and was subsequently removed from the bout.

Mohammed Usman Addresses UFC Suspension

The CSAD statement notes that Usman also admitted to previously using the peptide BPC-157, and the heavyweight fighter has accepted a ban that will last two and a half years.

READ MORE: Gable Steveson to face 14-fight MMA veteran as Olympian continues UFC push

Following the CSAD’s ruling and statement on the matter, Usman himself took to Instagram to address the ban and take full responsibility for his actions.

“I want to address my suspension. During my recovery, I made a mistake while trying to heal, and I take full responsibility for it. This time has allowed me to get my health back, focus on my family, and gain a deeper appreciation for life. I have breath in my lungs, life, and I’m truly blessed. I’m taking things one day at a time and staying committed to growth and doing things the right way. I’m grateful to the UFC, Rashad, Ali, and Brian and all my coaches for their continued support. We move forward”

"The Motor" Will Be Sidelined For Two And A Half Years

The 30-month ban will keep Usman out of action until at least April of 2028, which means the TUF winner will be 39 years old by the time he’s eligible to step into the Octagon again.

READ MORE: UFC's Paddy Pimblett reveals when he will KO Justin Gaethje in UFC 324 main event

After knocking out the formerly-undefeated Zac Pauga in the second round to win the TUF 30 heavyweight finals, Usman’s UFC career got off to a strong start when he took unanimous decisions over Junior Tafa and Jake Collier the following year. That winning run came to an end in 2024, as the “The Motor” dropped back-to-back decisions to Mick Parkin and Thomas Petersen.

Mohammed Usman during his fight with Mick Parkin. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Usman returned to the win column last June when he handed Hamdy Abdelwahab his first loss at UFC Baku, but that result stands as his only fight of 2025 after his failed drug test scrapped the planned matchup with surging heavyweight contender Walker in October.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC's Paramount+ partnership prominently featured during NFL playoffs before UFC 324

• UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik predicts massive UFC White House headliners

• MMA fighter returns from two-year layoff to flatten opponent with must-see KO

• UFC loses another huge fight as UFC 325 fighter reveals devastating injury

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.