Navajo Stirling Gets Major Boost in New UFC Rankings Update After UFC Qatar
At least two new fighters look to be in the mix for UFC title shots in the latest rankings update after UFC Qatar.
Taking place ahead of a rare off-week for the UFC before the promotion closes out its 2026 schedule with a pair of cards in December, UFC Qatar offered a 12-fight card featuring both former title challengers and former UFC champions.
The main card in particular produced some notable results with significant implications for multiple divisions, and the outcomes of those fights were reflected in this week’s updates to the Meta AI UFC rankings.
UFC Qatar Wins Solidifies Navajo Stirling as Legit Light Heavyweight Contender
The biggest winner from UFC Qatar was easily Navajo Stirling, who improved to 12-0 when he knocked out former light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka in the night’s headlining bout.
Stirling had already knocked out another former light heavyweight champion in Jan Błachowicz in his previous fight before UFC Qatar, and now the 29-year-old has moved up four places to #3 in the Meta AI rankings.
Only former champions Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira currently sit ahead of Stirling, but the New Zealander opted not to ask for a title shot after the biggest win of his career given that he’s teammates with current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Carlos Ulberg.
Kevin Vallejos Climbs Rankings After Defeating Ex-UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling
In the UFC Qatar co-main event, Kevin Vallejos continued an unbeaten start to his UFC career when he took a unanimous decision over former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling.
Vallejos is now 5-0 in the UFC after joining the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, and his latest victory vaulted the Argentinian seven places up to #3 in the Meta AI featherweight rankings.
Sterling came into UFC Qatar following back-to-back victories but fell two spots down to #6 with the loss, which is a significant blow to the 37-year-old’s plans of becoming a two-division UFC champion.
Other Notable Rankings Movement After UFC Qatar
The UFC Qatar main card also saw Kyoji Horiguchi take a unanimous decision over Asu Almabayev and move up one spot to #6, while Almabayev fell two places down to #8.
The #7 spot at flyweight is now occupied by Amir Albazi, who returned to the win column during the UFC Qatar prelims when he submitted Alessandro Costa late in the third round in a “Performance of the Night”-winning effort.
Tallison Teixeira also upset Shamil Gaziev immediately after Albazi improved to 2-0 over Costa, and that result sees Teixeira break back into the Meta AI heavyweight rankings at #15 after previously being unranked.
At middleweight, Ikram Aliskerov moved up two places up to #9 after he took a comprehensive unanimous decision over former title challenger Jared Cannonier in the main card opener for UFC Qatar.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.