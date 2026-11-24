At least two new fighters look to be in the mix for UFC title shots in the latest rankings update after UFC Qatar.

Taking place ahead of a rare off-week for the UFC before the promotion closes out its 2026 schedule with a pair of cards in December, UFC Qatar offered a 12-fight card featuring both former title challengers and former UFC champions.

The main card in particular produced some notable results with significant implications for multiple divisions, and the outcomes of those fights were reflected in this week’s updates to the Meta AI UFC rankings.

UFC Qatar Wins Solidifies Navajo Stirling as Legit Light Heavyweight Contender

The biggest winner from UFC Qatar was easily Navajo Stirling, who improved to 12-0 when he knocked out former light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka in the night’s headlining bout.

Navajo Stirling celebrates his win over Jan Błachowicz (not shown) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stirling had already knocked out another former light heavyweight champion in Jan Błachowicz in his previous fight before UFC Qatar, and now the 29-year-old has moved up four places to #3 in the Meta AI rankings.

Jan Błachowicz (red gloves) fights Navajo Stirling (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only former champions Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira currently sit ahead of Stirling, but the New Zealander opted not to ask for a title shot after the biggest win of his career given that he’s teammates with current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Carlos Ulberg.

Kevin Vallejos Climbs Rankings After Defeating Ex-UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling

In the UFC Qatar co-main event, Kevin Vallejos continued an unbeaten start to his UFC career when he took a unanimous decision over former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling.

Who's next for @ElChinoVallejos?



He already has someone in mind... 👀 pic.twitter.com/lQeCk4j1oa — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2026

Vallejos is now 5-0 in the UFC after joining the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, and his latest victory vaulted the Argentinian seven places up to #3 in the Meta AI featherweight rankings.

Aljamain Sterling during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sterling came into UFC Qatar following back-to-back victories but fell two spots down to #6 with the loss, which is a significant blow to the 37-year-old’s plans of becoming a two-division UFC champion.

Other Notable Rankings Movement After UFC Qatar

The UFC Qatar main card also saw Kyoji Horiguchi take a unanimous decision over Asu Almabayev and move up one spot to #6, while Almabayev fell two places down to #8.

He is SO BACK 🤩@Kyoji1012 wants to fight for the belt in the flyweight division!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/nfz3L8Lhx2 — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

The #7 spot at flyweight is now occupied by Amir Albazi, who returned to the win column during the UFC Qatar prelims when he submitted Alessandro Costa late in the third round in a “Performance of the Night”-winning effort.

Amir Albazi (red gloves) reacts after defeating Francisco Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Tallison Teixeira also upset Shamil Gaziev immediately after Albazi improved to 2-0 over Costa, and that result sees Teixeira break back into the Meta AI heavyweight rankings at #15 after previously being unranked.

Ikram Aliskerov (red gloves) prepares to fight Andre Muniz (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At middleweight, Ikram Aliskerov moved up two places up to #9 after he took a comprehensive unanimous decision over former title challenger Jared Cannonier in the main card opener for UFC Qatar.